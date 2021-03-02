Oklahoma State wrestling has nine wrestlers who received seeding preference by the Big 12 Conference coaches for this weekend’s Big 12 Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
The league announced the pre-seeds Monday evening with the reigning Cowboys earning a seed in all but one weight class.
The only weight in which Oklahoma State does not have a wrestler seeded is at 141 pounds, but some news came out Tuesday about that weight.
With Kaid Brock officially retiring after a third knee surgery, and his backup, Dusty Hone, suffering a knee injury in the Cowboy Challenge Tournament, Smith went with true freshman Jakason Burks – who had been wrestling at 125 pounds – for the final dual.
It appears Kaden Gfeller will slot into the weight for the Cowboys.
The Oklahoma State wrestling official Twitter account posted a photo Tuesday of the Heritage Hall product with the words, “Coming soon.” And on its Facebook page, it posted a quote from Cowboy coach John Smith.
“With the short notice, if he can compete at a high level, he can do some real damage,” the quote from Smith read.
Gfeller was an NCAA qualifier at 149 pounds in 2018-19 and wrestled at 141 pounds in 2017-18, as well as last season. Gfeller was hampered by an ankle injury throughout last year, with his only competition being in the Southern Scuffle, where he finished second.
This season, he had wrestled at 157 pounds in extra matches, collecting a 4-1 record with his last match coming on Jan. 22 with an extra match at the Air Force dual.
Of the Cowboys who are seeded, three of them received the top seed in their respective weight class.
No. 1-ranked Daton Fix, who has won five-straight (the past four by fall) since returning from a year-long USADA suspension, is the No. 1 seed at 133 pounds. No. 4-ranked Lewallen is the top seed at 149 pounds, while No. 2-ranked Travis Wittlake – the only Big 12 wrestler ranked in the top 20 by InterMat Wrestling – is the top seed at 165.
Senior Dakota Geer will be the three seed at 184 pounds, while heavyweight Austin Harris was given the fifth seed. Wyatt Sheets, who Smith said the staff has been holding back from injury until he can let it rip in the postseason, was given the sixth seed at 157 pounds.
Oklahoma State’s three true freshmen starters will be seeded in the top four of their respective brackets.
Trevor Mastrogiovanni is the third seed at 125 pounds, the same seeding given to Dustin Plott at 174 pounds. No. 9-ranked AJ Ferrari, wrestling at 197 where there are three league wrestlers ranked in the top seven, will be the four seed.
It’s possible the seeding could change some before Saturday’s start to the conference tournament if any seeded wrestlers ultimately withdraw prior to the release of the completed brackets. The first session Saturday begins at 11 a.m., with the semifinals set for 5 p.m.
Competition will pick back up Sunday at 10 a.m. with consolation matches, leading to the finals at 5 p.m. The first three sessions will be available on ESPN+, with the championship matches broadcasting on ESPN2.
