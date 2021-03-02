Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press

In this March, 9, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State’s Kaden Gfeller competes in the 149-pound semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Championships in Tulsa. Per a statement on the Oklahoma State Facebook page, it is expected Gfeller – who wrestled just five matches this season at 157 pounds – will be OSU’s representative at 141 pounds in this weekend’s Big 12 Championships.