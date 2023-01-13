Kaden Gfeller was already working on what he called was his “dad bod” when he had a change of heart.
The Oklahoma State wrestler had stepped away from the sport that consumed much of his life, and was now consuming carbohydrates while starting to raise his newborn daughter.
But in the waning weeks of what was supposed to be his first summer out of college, he reached out to John Smith to see if there was a way he could return for one more rodeo.
“I was missing practicing every day. Just being around the team – some of them my whole life, I wrestled just about every day, and then I go seven months without doing it at all,” Gfeller said. “I needed to get back in there. and then the coaches started calling me and, one thing led to another and then I decided to come back.”
It wasn’t just that simple, though.
Gfeller had recently become a father shortly after competing in the national tournament last spring.
That was part of why he elected to start working in the real world, though he said he “didn’t get to spend much time with Charlotte.”
That’s where conversations with the coaching staff, as well as finding ways to still have an income to support his child and fiancé, had to make it work for all involved.
“We put him in pretty good position to where his child wasn’t going to be affected by it. I think that was a lot of relief for him,” the head wrestling coach said. “And one of the biggest reasons to come back is that financially, he had an opportunity to do this without having the stress of trying to keep it all rolling in the right direction. So I’m glad we were able to do it and I’m glad he’s competing for us.”
While Smith welcomed him back, that “dad bod” was a bit alarming for the legendary head coach.
Just a few short months after wrestling at 141 pounds as a national qualifier, Gfeller was pushing 200 pounds.
“It was disgusting. He got his weight up there a little high,” Smith said. “You put that much weight on in the short period of time, it’s a lot of weight. … He actually thinks he’s a 157 pounder, and he’s actually a 141 pounder. So it’s pretty impressive what he’s doing.”
It has been a bit of a thriller having Gfeller wrestling at 157 pounds this season.
All three of his losses to date were by two points or less, with two of them coming to top 20-ranked wrestlers at the weight. However, in his toughest match – against then-ranked No. 2 Brayton Lee of Minnesota – Gfeller managed to grind out a 2-0 upset win three matches into the season to sort of validate his place two weights higher in the lineup.
He heads into this weekend’s road dual against Columbia ranked No. 13 in his new weight class.
“I think that’s the biggest adjustment that I had to go through. I was working on my Dad Bod – I was about 200 pounds,” Gfeller said. “I feel like a lot of people don’t realize just how hard that is: not do anything for seven months, come in at 200 pounds and then about two and a half months later be competing with Division I guys and beating some good guys.
“I feel like I’ve come a long way. I feel like I still have a lot more room to grow. I feel like I’m a little older, more wise as far as how I train and just my wrestling IQ I’d say is a lot higher.”
The weight isn’t the only thing that has changed for Gfeller.
According to his coach, his maturity and approach are also different. And to those around him, they attribute it to him now being a father.
“I think he’s not too worried about a whole lot,” Smith said. “When you have a baby in your arms every day there can be the drawback of keeping the guy intense, but I think you can also see the big picture when you have that child. And what I’ve seen, he’s been a really good father.”
And the Cowboy super senior, who has had an up-and-down college wrestling career, admits he also feels himself as a changed person since becoming a father.
“It’s been amazing. It’s definitely life changing. Your priorities completely change,” Gfeller said. “I don’t do anything for myself now. Everything’s for her.
“She’s just been the biggest blessing. I get to spend all day with her. And it’s cool to see her grow up, learn new things every day. She’s kind of starting to talk and she’s about to start walking, so it’s gonna be some fun milestones ahead here shortly.”
