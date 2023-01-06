Amaya Grant didn’t take too long of a break.
A junior at Cushing High, Grant spent the fall running through cross country season and toward the top of Class 4A. But on that particular Tuesday afternoon in the middle of December, already done with classes for the fall semester, she ran to campus to talk about being recognized as News Press’ 2022 Girls Fall Sports Athlete of the Year.
“I would say running is just a part of who I am,” Grant said. “I do it for myself more than anything.”
She was late to the game, she said. Not starting until seventh grade, Grant took up running because it was calming. She said she feels connected to herself. But she’s shown over the past two years that, for her, running is about everyone other than her.
And perhaps all of the successes she enjoyed this fall started a year ago with a point of defeat, when Grant, then a sophomore, helped Cushing finish eighth at regionals. The top seven teams advance to state.
“She thought, ‘If I could’ve done more, our team might’ve gone,’” Cushing coach Josh Greer said. “She was really upset.”
All of that changed in 2022, though.
For the third time in as many seasons, Grant ran well enough during regionals to punch her ticket to state. But that wasn’t at the forefront of her mind, and that was apparent to Greer.
“She knew she made it, but that wasn’t enough for her,” Greer said. “She wanted to make sure she did what she could for the team. And she did that, even when she didn’t think she did.”
Grant’s top-12 finish at regionals this season paved the way for the Tigers to finish in lucky seventh place, changing the tide on their fortunes from 2021. It was a performance that was emblematic of everything she had wanted up to that point.
She finished in sixth or better at every one of the meets Cushing attended in the regular season. It was a stretch a dominant stretch of wins, highlighted at the Bethany Invitational in the middle of September and the Stroud Meet in early October.
At Bethany, Grant finished half a minute ahead of second place, with her first-place finish making her only one of three juniors to place in the top 10. At Stroud, she finished with a first-place time of 12:45.4, more than a minute ahead of second place (13:49.9).
“The biggest meet we attended all year long, and she won that meet with her personal-best time,” Greer said of Grant’s performance in Bethany. “She won it by a landslide.”
And her victories weren’t just by chance. They weren’t just because of a few extra miles in the offseason, either.
Grant possessed a different drive this season than she had in any prior, she said. It, of course, paid off. Still, though, it was never about her.
“I think I just wanted it more than last year,” Grant said. “I just wanted to go into my meets with more determination and doing it for my team as well.
“When I was a sophomore, I didn’t have as much confidence in myself for running. This year, I just saw what I was doing last year and wanted to improve on that.”
Then came the Class 4A state tournament, and it wasn’t just about lining up for the biggest race of the year for Grant. It meant that it would be the final time she lined up and raced with her sister, who’s a senior at Cushing.
The two have run together since Grant picked it up a handful of years ago, but that chapter came to a close during the last weekend of October. Grant doesn’t expect her older sister to continue running after graduating this spring, and that’s what made the moment bittersweet.
“It was kind of emotional,” Grant said. “I was almost crying because it was our last meet together.”
Grant finished 17th at state this time around, coincidentally matching her placement from 2021. That isn’t satisfactory to her, though. She expects more. So, she’ll make sure that’s on her mind as the student-athletes at Cushing start gearing up for fall sports.
“I feel like I need to take that and use it to be better at track state,” Grant said. “That’s not what I was going for. I just want to come back from that and do better at state in track.”
That’s where Grant’s attention is. She knows she can’t dwell on what could’ve been in the fall. She also knows she can’t get ahead of herself and start preparing for her farewell tour in cross country. Because right now, track season is right around the corner.
That’s why she didn’t take too long of a break.
No more than 30 minutes after Grant made the trek to Cushing High on her day off, and after stepping into the spotlight when she’d rather shine it onto those around her, Grant gathered her belongings.
And then she went, adjusting her earmuffs and gloves before running out into the frigid air and back home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.