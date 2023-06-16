Brooklyn Gobble knew that she was going to have to step up if she wanted her senior season at Ripley High to go according to plan. There wasn’t a choice.
The Warriors had just graduated a dynamic piece of their backcourt in Kelsie McCollom. They were on the heels of a 2021-22 campaign, Gobble’s first year as a starter, that ended a win shy of the state tournament and with a final record of 24-6.
“With us losing an amazing basketball player, it made all of us have to step up our game and step up our level of play to fill in those roles,” Gobble told News Press. “I was kind of, like, the backup point guard. … So, I had multiple conversations with Coach Scott about what I needed to do to fulfill that spot without it hurting our team.”
Gobble did fill that void. And, no, it didn’t hurt Ripley. It did the complete opposite, actually.
She averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists this past season – and was crucial in the Warriors getting to the area tournament – en route to being named the 2023 News Press All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“Oh, wow,” said Gobble, who was unbeknownst of her latest accolade. “I’m excited.”
“She had a real good year her junior year, but then she just upped her level of play more,” Ripley coach Doug Scott said. “She did a good job with leadership things, and she’s just a fierce competitor. …I just thought she had a really great year.”
It’s a windy road that began a summer ago. Ripley, under Scott, always takes a trip to Branson. It’s a way to get an early look at what lies ahead that winter, and it also serves as a way to decompress before getting back into the swing of the school year.
That trip, Gobble said, is what helped pave the way for the season she put together. She and a couple of other upperclassmen rode with Scott, something that started a week full of everything the Warriors needed – and then some.
“I feel like our summer basketball really set us up for the season,” Gobble said. “Yeah, we still had our downfalls and our not-so-good days, but we were able to look back on those memories and times together. Working through the adversity we faced in the summer helped us get through the adversity we faced through the season.”
But even that didn’t prepare her for what was to come. That step Gobble took, the work she put in during the offseason, didn’t take long to become evident. Opposing teams started to pick up on it, too, when the Warriors won six of their first seven.
Gobble’s numbers, Scott said, might not stick out as much as others’ would. They weren’t double-teamed on nightly basis, though. Not like she was, specifically remembering a moment from Ripley’s win over Colcord in the Kellyville Tournament.
“These girls were all over me. I looked at Coach Scott and was like, ‘I do not know what to do,’” Gobble said. “After that, I was like, ‘You know what? If they’re gonna double team me, that means I have one more girl that’s wide open to throw it to.”
“The more people saw us play and scouted us, the more the coaches that really do scout figured out that she was our best ball-handler, and they would just double team her,” Scott said. “And that’s what I would’ve done, too, if I was on the other team.”
It was never Gobble’s goal to stand out like this. Assuming an entirely new load of responsibilities, ones heavier than she’s had to carry before, was never in the plan. She just wanted to do her part, and doing so allowed others to thrive.
A sophomore this past season, Ripley’s Brooklyn Howell took advantage of the attention Gobble drew and averaged 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds. That was merely one example of everyone stepping up as needed – with Gobble leading the charge.
Gobble’s time at Ripley might be over, but she isn’t going far. She pondered playing college basketball before electing to continue her standout softball career, and she’ll do that at Oklahoma Baptist.
“Growing up, I always wanted to play collegiate softball because my heart and my soul – my whole entire life – is and always has been around the softball world,” Gobble said. “I’m excited to get down there and go to work. It’s just always been my dream, really.”
