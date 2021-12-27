Mike Gundy would rather not use the term “audition.”
If he viewed State Farm Stadium as a stage for defensive coordinator tryouts, then some coaches would face extra pressure in the Fiesta Bowl. Gundy said he wants his staff to have fun, but the bowl game can allow him to see how the Oklahoma State football team responds to a stand-in defensive coordinator – or two.
During his opening videoconference from Glendale, Arizona, Gundy said he is inclined to split defensive play-calling duties between two coaches when the No. 9 Cowboys face fifth-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday. Gundy hasn’t made a final decision yet. He said he plans to do that Thursday, but his takeaways from practice have been reassuring.
“I have a pretty good idea what I want to do right now, but I would hate to say that it might change,” Gundy said. “I want to watch these practices really close and see how things are going with our coaches and their communication with the players, which is very important on game day. I’m comfortable with what’s happened.”
Since defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ departure for Ohio State, Gundy has spent a considerable amount of time figuring out how to shuffle his coaching staff for the bowl game. He said he has observed the defense in practice for the past three weeks, and he will continue to do so in Glendale. Then he plans to congregate with the defensive coaches and share his plan.
The Cowboys (11-2) have several seasoned coaches on their staff, including defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements, cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie and safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt. Gundy mentioned no names when he said he is “leaning toward” selecting a duo to call plays.
“My job is to be as fair as possible to everybody involved, but I also have the ultimate responsibility of doing whatever is best for Oklahoma State football,” Gundy said. “...So, I feel really good about saying on Thursday, ‘These are the two guys that I want to call plays.’ And I want to watch, and I want to listen on the sideline as I do during games and see how things go. But I also want them to be in a relaxed environment where they can just call the game and not be concerned about an audition.”
Notre Dame’s defense also needs a new play-caller. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach after Brian Kelly departed for LSU, leaving the Fighting Irish (11-1) with a vacancy at defensive coordinator for the Fiesta Bowl. During the coaches’ videoconference, Freeman said defensive line coach Mike Elston will inherit most of those play-calling responsibilities.
‘We’re gonna play this game unless we can’t find 11 players’
As the Omicron variant fuels a widespread increase in COVID-19 cases, not every bowl-eligible football team has a chance to compete for a trophy.
Because of COVID issues, injuries and player opt-outs, multiple bowl games have been canceled. Gundy expressed determination for OSU to compete in the Fiesta Bowl, and his team is taking precautions, reverting to “full protocol” from the 2020 season.
“We’re gonna play this game unless we can’t find 11 players,” Gundy said. “...We’re doing the best we can. Up to this point, we’ve been very fortunate.”
Gundy said a few Cowboys have had COVID-19 during the past few days, but most have stayed healthy. Their safety measures include wearing masks in meetings and on buses, as well as relocating their meetings to outdoor tennis courts in Arizona. As of Monday, Gundy said the Cowboys took their most recent COVID-19 tests before departing for the bowl game, and anyone with symptoms will promptly receive a test.
During the past week, the College Football Playoff Management Committee released a list of COVID-19 related policies for the Cotton, Orange, Fiesta and Peach bowls. Typically, the bowl experience includes non-game activities throughout the week, and this year, the CFP is designating bowl events as “optional” for student-athletes and staff members. Gundy said OSU players were planning to attend a Phoenix Suns game Monday night and would wear masks.
Freeman said Notre Dame is taking precautions throughout the week and can’t handle this like a “normal bowl experience.”
“I think the biggest thing now is just the awareness,” Freeman said. “Like, ‘Hey, this thing is real, and it’s realer than it’s ever been.’ And so we have to be smart in terms of what we’re doing out here in Arizona, wearing our masks when we are supposed to and being really, really smart about the people we’re around.”
Godlevske unavailable for Fiesta Bowl, depth otherwise promising
The Cowboys won’t have their first-string center for the Fiesta Bowl.
Danny Godlevske, a Miami (Ohio) transfer who hasn’t played since exiting the TCU game with an injury, is not available against Notre Dame. Gundy said Godlevske had been wearing a boot.
“We could have pushed him to a point, but I don’t think it would be fair to him to put him out there at this time,” Gundy said.
Godlevske has missed three straight games, resulting in starting experience for redshirt sophomore Joe Michalski.
Despite Godlevske’s absence, the Cowboys are expecting to have most of their depth for the Fiesta Bowl. Gundy said the team’s health outlook is good in terms of injuries, and Cowboys in the transfer portal are eligible to play. Although safety Tanner McCalister and defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan have entered the portal, Gundy said they are practicing in Arizona.
“Those guys, they might leave, they might not,” Gundy said. “I think it’s just kind of a sign of the times. They put themselves out there to see what’s out there, and if there’s something they think is better, they might take it. If not, they might come back.”
