Derek Mason brought a new approach to the Oklahoma State defense when he arrived in Stillwater, and it had nothing to do with the defensive scheme.
The longtime football coach found a way to improve the mental aspect of football, especially at the college level with over 100 active players on the roster.
Instead of the age-old number system given to depth chart, Mason made a simple – but impactful change.
“For us, we talked about it: it’s goons, goblins and gremlins,” Mason said prior to the season. “That’s what we talk about ourselves. Nobody really cares who is the first guy. Everybody wants to be a guy. So, with that, everybody is expected to play their role.”
And that new approach was put into action right when he arrived on campus.
During the spring, there was no traditional tiered teams for the defense. The returning or expected starters were playing alongside the traditional “second” and “third” string players when scrimmaging the offense.
Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said it was in part to give Mason an opportunity to fully assess his players – as the first-year defensive coordinator preached in the spring that he didn’t want to carry any preconceived beliefs about individual players.
For the players, it was more than that, though.
It was the first glimpse of preaching goons, goblins and gremlins.
And it served as an opportunity to all of the players on defense – regardless if they were a four-year starter or a redshirt freshman – to start bonding beyond the numbered tier they had been associated with.
“It helps a lot because different people get out there with different people – I’m not always out there with Jason (Taylor II), or (Mason) Cobb isn’t always out there with Xavier Benson,” cornerback Jabbar Muhammad said. “So it kind of just makes you gain camaraderie as a group.”
That aspect has proved pivotal for the Pokes.
In recent weeks, there have been countless injuries during games – and some in the days leading up to games – and those goblins and gremlins that worked alongside the starting goons back in March and April, have been forced to play significant minutes in the heat of Big 12 Conference play.
“We got to play a lot of guys. Part of the reason we have to play so many guys is because the Big 12 looks the way it does,” Mason said.
Mason isn’t exaggerating when he’s talking about the Big 12 offenses, either.
Heading into this weekend’s games, eight of the league’s teams rank – including the offense the Cowboy defense practices against daily – in the top 36 in the country when it comes to scoring offense.
And Oklahoma State has faced half of those other six top-tier offenses to date (No. 3 TCU, No. 18 Baylor, No. 25 Texas and No. 26 Texas Tech), with No. 20 Kansas, No. 32 West Virginia and No. 36 Oklahoma still remaining on the schedule – with all seven of those offenses averaging at least 34 points per game this season.
First-year starting linebacker Mason Cobb gave credit to the time spent in the spring for helping building the chemistry to be able to handle the recent rotations. Cobb said he spent time working with the threes in the spring – something the defense has never done before in his time on campus – which helped him when some of those players started getting more time on the field.
“Malcolm (Rodriguez) and Devin (Harper) never went with the threes. It was a little confusing, but now I see why we did it,” Cobb said.
Cobb also believes Mason giving names to the defensive teams, instead of assigning descending numbers, went a long way with preparing the Pokes for this rough stretch of injuries.
While the chemistry was already being created back in the spring, the mental game for teenage athletes who were so used to playing with the No. 1 unit in high school can be difficult when suddenly they are considered further down the rung.
“When you hear ones, twos and threes, guys are getting discouraged,” Cobb said. “… So now, no matter who you are, you might get in the game, and you got to make the best of your opportunity.”
