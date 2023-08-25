GREENWOOD, Ark. – Fresh off an undefeated season, one capped with the program’s first state championship since 1967, the Stillwater High football team began its title defense with a season-opening matchup against Greenwood.
When the Pioneers stepped onto Farmers Field at Smith-Robinson Stadium, they hadn’t dropped a game since falling to Bixby in the Class 6A-II semifinals on Nov. 19, 2021. In fact, the Bulldogs were a part of that streak in Week 1 of 2022.
But that streak officially snapped with Stillwater’s 49-21 loss to Greenwood on Friday night.
“We haven’t tasted defeat in a long time, and it’s not any fun. None of us have dealt with it,” Pioneers coach Chad Cawood said. “(Greenwood) is a very good football team. There’s a reason why they’re in the championship every year. … It’s gonna help us.”
The season-opening loss stings for Cawood, who’s been there for countless of the Pioneers’ key wins over the better part of the past three decades.
This game, though, officially rang in his era leading his alma mater.
After 25 years on staff, and following the departure of longtime coach Tucker Barnard, Cawood was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in July. He wanted to start his tenure on the right foot, and the players wanted it to be that way, too.
“We actually talked about that going into this game,” senior do-it-all-player Talon Kendrick said. “Like, we’re not just playing for ourselves, we’re playing for Coach Cawood as well. It’s a letdown that his first game as head coach went like this, but the season’s not over.”
Greenwood (1-0) didn’t take long to jump out in front, and the Bulldogs piled it on Stillwater (0-1) while the Pioneers struggled to muster much on offense.
Without star quarterback Gage Gundy for the first time in two seasons, Cawood handed the offense to senior Chance Acord. After a pair of game-opening rushing attempts, Acord’s first pass of the contest was intercepted and returned to the Pioneers 26.
The Bulldogs responded by finding the end zone in five plays, capping a quick-lived scoring drive with a touchdown pass from quarterback Zane Archer to wideout LJ Robins.
“They came out on a mission to get after us,” Cawood said. “We made some mistakes. I made some mistakes. We’ve gotta learn from it and be better.”
That was the beginning of four consecutive touchdowns from Greenwood.
Archer and Robins connected, again, on the ensuing drive for a 61-yard strike. The Bulldogs’ gunslinger found wide receiver Isaiah Arrington for a 34-yard score after one of Stillwater’s drives stalled in Greenwood territory. And, following a failed punt by the Pioneers, Archer scrambled 8 yards into the end zone.
The Bulldogs led 28-0 before the Pioneers put up their first points of the season – a 22-yard connection from Parker Edwards, who replaced Acord after providing a spark, to Kendrick. It was a one-play drive set up by Heston Thompson’s long, life-providing kickoff return.
“Sometimes you get punched in the mouth,” Kendrick said. “You gotta deal with it.”
Stillwater’s offensive wasn’t completely inept, though it didn’t appear to be the same unit that hung an average of 48.07 points on opposing defenses in 2022 despite having the same play-caller.
That’s what can happen with four new starters on the offensive line, a pair of new starters at receiver and a brand-spanking-new quarterback. In Stillwater’s case, that is what happened.
The Pioneers scored twice more, once on a 28-yard rushing touchdown from Tan Booth, and lastly on a 5-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Holden Thompson in the waning moments of the third quarter.
“I think we just came out a little nervous, you know, first-game nerves. We’re young at a lot of positions,” Kendrick said. “We kind of settled down and started getting our offense going, but it was just too late.”
Of course, it doesn’t help having to overcome the Pioneers allowing 49 points after giving up 166 – an average of 12.77 per game – all of last season.
But the defense, too, has some unfamiliar faces. The unit’s entire linebacker corps from a year ago graduated. The Pioneers’ defensive line is also without some of its key pieces from 2022.
“It was just good offense, honestly,” said Kendrick, who also starts in Stillwater’s secondary. “Their receivers block well. Their O-line knows how to block. They’re all just disciplined, really good.”
The Pioneers’ road trip will take a one-week hiatus before they travel for a Week 2 matchup with Yukon, a team Stillwater beat 55-9 a season ago.
Cawood and Co. have Week 1 off after playing a Week Zero game, giving them ample time to reflect on how they began their quest for back-to-back state titles.
Fortunately for them, nobody plays for trophies in August. And if they were going to get exposed, the Pioneers would rather it be now than later.
“We had a bunch of guys in new places, including coaches, including myself,” Cawood said. “We’re fine. We don’t ever want to lose a game, but we’ve gotta learn from this and be better in two weeks when we play Yukon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.