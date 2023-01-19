Those 20 minutes of basketball were what Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton knows his team is capable of.
The Cowboys entered Wednesday night’s matchup with rival Oklahoma on the heels of three-straight losses. They were inching toward the bottom of the Big 12 Conference, with the loser of the latest edition of Bedlam dropping to eighth in the league’s standings.
On the ropes, OSU used the final 20 minutes of basketball to post one of its best halves of the season in a commanding 72-56 win over OU at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“I’ve been in here for a few loud games – passion-filled,” Boynton said in the aftermath of the Cowboys’ largest triumph over the Sooners in the past six meetings. “This one ranks up there with the best ones.
“Our crowd was sensational and really made a difference in us staying the course. Because like all Big 12 games, it didn’t just go this way from the 40-minute mark to zero. But our kids competed, they played with great pride, and I thought out defense in the second half was sensational.”
It was a second half that paled in comparison to the first, and it was a come-from-behind victory personified by the guard trio of Avery Anderson III, Woody Newton and Bryce Thompson.
The Cowboys (10-8, 2-3 Big 12) placed an emphasis on slowing down OU guard Grant Sherfield entering the matchup. Sherfield had taken the Big 12 by storm after spending the past two years at Nevada, pacing the Sooners as the league’s fourth-leading scorer at 17.6 points per game.
Anderson, Boynton’s nomination for the best on-ball defender in the league, made Sherfield a nonfactor for the first few minutes of the game. But Anderson, a junior, was forced to the bench with roughly 11 minutes until halftime after picking up two fouls.
He checked back in before the break, but Sherfield had already left his mark on the game. He scored 15 points in the first half, all when Anderson was on the bench. He took over, too, scoring 13 consecutive points to help the Sooners (11-5, 2-4 Big 12) carry a 30-24 lead into the half.
“He got some pretty good rhythm, open shots in there that – you just can’t allow the other team’s best player to get those kind of shots off early in the game,” Boynton said. “Because then you have to change how you’re gonna guard to stop ’em.”
Sherfield was nonexistent after the break, though. He didn’t score a single point in the second half, missing all six of his shots, including three from beyond the arc. When Anderson was on the floor, Sherfield, who finished 5 of 13, was 0 for 8.
“I just wanted to make it difficult for him,” said Anderson, who finished with 14 points to eclipse 1,000 in his career. “He’s a great scorer, so I just wanted to make his catches difficult, whatever shots he put up difficult. I just wanted to make it difficult for him.”
Newton, a 6-foot-9 junior from District Heights, Maryland, made his first-career start against the Sooners. With star center Moussa Cisse sidelined for the past three games with an ankle injury, Boynton knew the lineup he previously turned to needed to change. So, he inserted Newton into the starting five to see if four guards on the floor would provide a spark.
And that’s exactly what it did, as Newton tallied a career-high 12 points against the Sooners, with 8 of them coming in the second half. He didn’t take long to get going following the intermission, either.
It took Newton all of 10 seconds to nail one of his two 3-pointers on the night. That one was seemingly the catalyst behind one of the Cowboys’ best offensive halves of basketball this season. After an anemic first half, OSU posted 48 points in the second.
The Cowboys scored more in those final 20 minutes than they did in all of their 56-46 loss to then-No. 6 Texas on Jan. 7.
Newton’s second and final triple was the proverbial dagger, one that gave OSU a 68-54 lead with two minutes to play, and one that caused the 10,789 fans in attendance to erupt.
“He responded. Not everybody steps up and then goes out and performs the way he was able to,” Boynton said. “Credit to him for accepting the challenge, preparing himself the right way and then going out and executing.”
While Anderson was the Cowboys’ anchor on defense, and while Newton jumpstarted their second-half scoring spree, Thompson was emblematic of what they were able to do on offense throughout the final 20 minutes.
He used his season-high 37 minutes of action to drop a game-high 19 points, with 15 of those coming after halftime. He was 5 for 7 after the break, including 3 of 3 from deep. Collectively, OSU went 17 for 31 (54.8 percent) from the field and 6 for 10 (60 percent) beyond the arc in the second half.
It marked Thompson’s highest scoring output since posting a season-high 23 points at Kansas in OSU’s Big 12 opener on Dec. 31. He scored as many against the Sooners as he had in the past three games combined, doing so while adding nine rebounds and four assists.
“I think I was able to get a 3,” said Thompson, who accurately recollected his first bucket of the second half. “After that, it felt like the goal just kind of widened.
“On the ball screen, their big man was kind of staying back, so I was able to come off a screen and get to my midrange. That’s something I hadn’t shot that many of as of late, but it was open, and I was able to take it and knock it down.”
Of course, those three weren’t alone in their efforts. Forward Kalib Boone rebounded from a tough outing during the loss to Baylor, scoring 15 points, grabbing seven boards and blocking five shots. Cisse made a very brief return, too, checking in during the first half and playing a mere 2 minutes and 9 seconds before returning to the bench for the night.
But it was Anderson, Newton and Thompson that fueled OSU’s explosive second half. And hile Boynton certainly wants his players to be motivated by their sixth win over the Sooners in the past seven meetings, he doesn’t want them to marvel in that for too long.
The Cowboys will have roughly 48 hours to prepare for a meeting with No. 12 Iowa State at 1 p.m. Saturday in GIA. Their latest matchup with the Cyclones, Boynton thinks, might be his squad’s biggest test thus far.
“The second-hardest thing you can do in this league is look ahead,” Boynton said. “The hardest thing you can do tomorrow is look back.
“I’ve watched everybody in our league play multiple times. I think the best team that I’ve seen play in coming here Saturday.”
