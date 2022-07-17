Justin Campbell is the first Oklahoma State baseball player selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
The Cleveland Guardians drafted Campbell, the Cowboys’ right-handed ace pitcher from Simi Valley, California, with the 37th pick Sunday night.
Campbell’s third season at OSU, listed as his sophomore season because of the extra COVID year, culminated with National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association first-team All-America honors. He had an ERA of 3.82 and a 9-2 record.
Known for working quickly on the mound, Campbell led the Cowboy pitching staff with 141 strikeouts, including a season-high 14 against TCU.
On the MLB Network draft broadcast, TCU coach Kirk Saarloos offered a “Coach’s Corner” evaluation of Campbell, who stands at 6 foot 7.
“A lot of times when you have those longer-limbed pitchers, it takes a little bit for them to sync up and repeat, but not for him,” Saarloos said. “Great athlete. Can throw the fastball to both sides of the plate. Pitches in very, very well to both right-handers and left-handers.
“... I think there’s a big ceiling for Justin, and it’s gonna be exciting to see where he ends up going.”
