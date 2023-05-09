OWASSO – Things have changed over the past year for Grant Gudgel.
A junior at Stillwater High, Gudgel asserted himself as one of the state’s best golfers when he won Class 6A as a sophomore in 2022. And entering the third day of this year’s state championship, he was in a position to become the first back-to-back champion in school history.
He was until the very end, actually.
But there wasn’t a celebration when he tapped in a putt on Hole 18 on Tuesday afternoon at Bailey Ranch Golf Course.
“It was a week I wanted, man,” Gudgel said. “I felt good. … I felt pretty solid going into it, and my putter really let me down this week. Nothing that a little work can’t do, and I’ll be ready for the next events down the road.”
The Pioneers, collectively, finished second (907) behind eventual champion Norman (901). Stillwater led the field by three strokes after the first two rounds, but Norman surged to the top of the leaderboard behind all five Tigers shooting sub-77 for the final day on a course that’s Par 72.
“I’m proud of the guys. It speaks volumes to just how competitive 6A is. There’s a lot of really good golfers,” Stillwater coach Scott Morris said. “Golf is a crazy game. It’s pretty fickle, you know? You’ve gotta play well, but you’ve gotta get some breaks.”
It wasn’t the finish the Pioneers wanted – as the program has never won a team state title – and it wasn’t the finish they expected when they went to sleep on Monday night and woke up Tuesday morning. That’s golf, though. That’s why it’s a three-round event, Morris said.
As much as it’s about being able to strike the ball consistently well over the course of the week, it’s equally as taxing to stay composed between the ears.
“It does so much to you mentally – and for you mentally,” Morris said. “The roller coaster that it puts you on, it’s extraordinary. … That’s just part of it: the physical grind, mental fatigue, battling through. It’s just such a raw challenge, and golf will test you like no other sport will.
“That third round, every hour you’re out here battling, it just gets a little deeper into that battle, that grind. It’s a true testament of who can survive that.”
All things considered, Morris and Co. will take a runner-up finish from a five-man team that consists of three juniors and a pair of seniors.
Gudgel, of course, led the pack with a final tally of 219, his best round being a 71 (-1) on the first day. Tripp Schuessler (76, 74, 77) and Ty Hyatt (75, 78, 74) matched each other’s three-round score of 227. Max Wolfe notched a 235 (79, 76, 80), and Weston Lacy (78, 82, 80) rounded out the Pioneers’ tournament with a 240.
“Team golf is so important,” Gudgel said. “You just gotta understand that every shot counts. We lost by six shots, and I bet every single one of us could’ve had a couple of strokes here and there. It’s tough.”
Gudgel wanted to repeat as the individual champion. But he wanted to send the seniors, Schuessler and Wolfe, out on top. That would’ve served as a fitting end to not only their time as Pioneers, but what Stillwater was able to do throughout the course of this season.
For himself, Hyatt and Wolfe, they’ll have another crack at making it back to this stage next spring. They’ll have to bring along some new faces, too.
“It’s obviously gonna be super exciting. We’ve got some studs in our freshman class that are definitely gonna get better,” Gudgel said. “It’s just understanding that there’s more work to do. We’ve still got a lot of golf left. I mean, we’ve got another year.”
This year’s freshmen, Morris said, will create among the best of problems moving forward. They’re so good, he added, that it’ll be a challenge to choose which ones can help fill the newly left voids in the varsity lineup.
Stillwater’s junior varsity entered three varsity tournaments this season – and won them. Morris joked that they’re no longer invited after unexpectedly showing up the competition.
But if they’re any indication of what lies ahead, and then adding them to what’s set to be a star-studded senior class, then 2024 might just be the year that the Pioneers deliver the program’s first-ever team state title.
“The future is bright for Stillwater golf,” Morris said. “Class 6A is super competitive, and there are gonna be a lot of teams that are contenders next year, but we plan on being right back in the middle of it.
“We’ll reset it and reload it and try to do it all over again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.