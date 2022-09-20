Mike Gundy came to his weekly press conference prepared with facts for Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione.
After fielding multiple questions about the open week and preparing for the start of Big 12 Conference play at No. 17-ranked Baylor on Oct. 1, Gundy was asked about the comment made by Castiglione.
In a story from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network about the future of the Bedlam football, the OU AD was quoted, “Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future nonconference openings).”
Gundy appeared ready to discuss the comment, as he pulled out a piece of paper that listed “facts” about the process that has led to the Bedlam football series being knocked out – yet again.
“I wrote some notes up on that,” Gundy said. “First thing is, we’ve gotta quit talking about it. It’s over, right?”
He then proceeded to “state facts” and challenge the media to dispute any of the information he gathered:
“OU’s officials were in negotiations with the SEC for months and months before anybody in this league or the conference knew about it.”
“During those multi-billion dollar conversations, I wonder if Bedlam was ever brought up at that point – instead of just the money.”
“Bedlam is history. We’ve all known that. Because OU chose to follow Texas, and the money, to the SEC. It’s OK.”
Gundy then closed his comments about the Bedlam conversation with an analogy, as he often is able to find in many things.
Gundy compared the dispute like that between significant others and the person who is “dead wrong” tries to “turn the tables and make (the other person) think they’re wrong.”
“So now we’re having what I think are childish discussions, in my opinion, over something that’s done,” Gundy said. “I would like to make this my last statement because I have no hard feelings. …
“Oklahoma State has no part in this. We didn’t have anything to do with their negotiations with the SEC. We didn’t have any choice on choosing to the leave the conference, they did.”
That’s not to say there may not be any type of future for Bedlam football between the two state rivals.
“Would we have interest? Yes, when the logistics work out, but that appears to be well into the future,” OSU AD Chad Weiberg said in the McMurphy piece.
“It is disappointing (the series is ending). This is a part of the history of this state, is Bedlam. To think about that coming to an end or some lengthy pause, up until a year ago was almost unfathomable.”
After going through his list of events, Gundy also left the door open to the series being played again.
But Gundy knows how the world of college sports works and knows what it would take for such a taking would mandate with Oklahoma State already tied into contracts for future nonconference opponents for the next decade.
“If certain television networks come in and say, ‘We are willing to do this for that’ then administrators are going to make that decision based on money,” the Cowboy coach said. “And that’s not a decision I’m involved in. If Chad Weiberg and Dr. (Kayse) Shrum come to me and ‘Look, this has been worked out based on an exorbitant amount of money,’ I’m going to say, ‘OK, I get it.’ I’ll do whatever I’m told, but it’s highly unlikely based on the circumstances of the way it’s sitting at this particular time.”
As far as the Bedlam ties continuing for other sports that don’t have to map our nonconference opponents a decade in advance, Gundy was still supportive of the rivalry continuing.
“If Dr. Shrum and Chad Weiberg and the other head coaches, and then Joe Castiglione and whoever makes the decisions down there decide to play the other sports, I think that’s awesome,” Gundy said.
