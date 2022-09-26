Siaki Ika isn’t a stat stuffer, but the Baylor nose guard is still good at stuffing the line for the Bears.
He will try to do that this weekend when No. 9-ranked Oklahoma State travels to Waco, Texas, to play OSU’s Big 12 Conference opener.
Mike Gundy gave perhaps the highest praise a coach could give to an opposing player when speaking about the fourth-year junior during Monday’s media outing at Boone Pickens Stadium.
“Well, he’s an issue. He’s a problem. He should be playing on Sundays right now,” Gundy said. “We definitely have to know where he’s at on the field because whenever he comes off the ball and goes straight that direction (toward the backfield), whoever’s in front of him is going that direction (toward the backfield). So we have to be smart in how we handle him, but he’s a good player.”
NFL Draft projections believe the Baylor big man should be playing on Sundays, as well.
While the high-profile projections from national outcomes such as ESPN don’t come until there is more film on this year’s college crop, other projection websites already have a feel for the 6-foot-4, 358-pound defensive lineman.
All of the projections online list him currently as an early-round draft pick – with the debate of whether it is the first round or second that he would get his name called.
With that type of talent, the task for the Oklahoma State offensive line is a simple phrase that will be harder to execute.
“Block him,” Gundy said. “… When you’re dealing with a guy like that, you have to treat like everybody else. You just have to have some concepts with your coaches to give the players to help them at times. You don’t want to single him up a lot. You want some help on him. And really that’s what we told them, ‘We’ll give you guys help sometimes, but sometimes you’re gonna have to hold your own.’
“He’s gonna make some plays. You’re not going to stop him from making plays, but we need to make our share of plays against him.”
Ika making plays isn’t necessarily shown in the stat sheets.
Last season, he finished 15th on the Baylor defense with 24 total tackles and just 3.5 sacks.
His individual statistics this season are holding the same with five tackles through four games and no sacks. But his presence is felt as a team.
The Bears rank ninth in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 79.5 yards per game on the ground – and a stout 2.56 yards per attempt – to start the season. And it’s Ika’s ability to gum up the works in the trenches that has to do with stat.
“He pushes everything back into the backfield,” Gundy said. “… He dumps everything back in the backfield, which creates a problem for an offense. … When they double team him, he’ll swallow two people to kind of sit down and eat up space.
“It’s very similar to what they do in the NFL, those big guys. You see those giant guys on the field. They’re just eating up gaps. He does a good job of that.”
Eating up gaps and drawing double teams from offensive lines is what has helped Baylor wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks under third-year coach Dave Aranda.
And Oklahoma State was no exception to that last season.
Baylor’s edge rushers – in large part to the attention Ika draws – were able to get steady pressure on Spencer Sanders that led to seven turnovers in the two games the teams played. But as Gundy recalled Monday, the biggest blame on those turnovers didn’t fall on his quarterback.
“I went back and looked at that, four of the seven, I think four of them he was being hit when he let go of the ball,” Gundy said. “And then one he threw off his back foot on a crossing route, overthrew a guy and hit the safety in the stomach. So, we certainly want to be more protective with the ball against them. And I’m not really concerned about it based on the number of turnovers that he had. He was being hit when he threw the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.