Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.