During Mike Gundy’s first videoconference from Arizona, he said he was inclined to split responsibilities between two defensive play-callers in the Fiesta Bowl.
In his last meeting with reporters before the Oklahoma State football team faces Notre Dame, Gundy increased that number to three.
Gundy said safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt, cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie and defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements will be the trio of play-callers in the absence of coordinator Jim Knowles, who accepted a job at Ohio State.
“Those guys will be able to mix up the play-calling based on the situation,” Gundy said.
With three people making defensive decisions, communication is vital. Down and distance are two key factors that could dictate which member of the trio calls each play, especially because Notre Dame has two quarterbacks with different strengths. Jack Coan is a pro-style quarterback, while Tyler Buchner boosts the run game.
“Depending on the situation, certain guys make plays,” Gundy said. “Particularly, third-and-five-plus would be different than first and second down and normal.”
Hammerschmidt, Duffie and Clements have experience with the Cowboy defense that predates Knowles’ OSU career.
Clements, who was previously a defensive line coach at Kansas State, his alma mater, is in his ninth year with the Cowboys. So is Duffie, who initially coached safeties at OSU before shifting his focus to corners. Hammerschmidt, who coached running backs at the University of Houston before arriving in Stillwater, is in his seventh year with the Cowboys and his 36th year as a coach.
“I felt comfortable with the coaches in our defensive room,” Gundy said. “Most of the guys on my staff have been with me a number of years, so for that reason, they have a pretty good idea of what’s going on. Obviously, we rely on our coordinators just like everybody else in the country, but in most cases, you’re going to have coaches in each room that are capable of calling offense, defense, could be special teams, based on being in there for a number of years.
“Once Jim decided to leave, then I had to go to work and watch and see and get a feel in meetings and different things, practice, to get an idea of where we were at as a staff, and I became comfortable with several guys being able to help calling the game.”
The Cowboys take on Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl at noon Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.
