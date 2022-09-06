Oklahoma State football could have been playing in its first playoff last season had the expanded 12-team scenario to begin in 2026.
However, Mike Gundy looks at the expansion through a different lens.
“I don’t think college football is broke, so I’m not sure why we’re trying to fix it,” Gundy said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “Now, I know why we’re trying to fix it – because we’re talking about $450 million divided by 65 schools, is what I was told. I could be wrong.”
The hangup with money in college football has always been prevalent in the mind of Gundy.
He identified it as the reason conference realignment as recent at July following the news of USC and UCLA pairing up with the Big Ten – with the closest conference opponent already in the league being a 24-hour drive from Los Angeles to Lincoln, Nebraska.
And Gundy views that is the reason for the addition of eight more teams into the playoff for the sport’s most prized trophy.
“I think the first thing is money took over,” Gundy said. “This was something everybody said, ‘No, no, no,’ and then somebody said, ‘You’re missing out on $450 million,’ and then everybody said, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ That’s what happened. That’s real clear cut.”
From a competitive standpoint, though, Gundy doesn’t believe the 12-team bracket would necessarily benefit the sport.
For example, a three-loss Wisconsin team, as well as a three-loss Auburn team had finished in the top 12 in the final CFP rankings for the 2019 season. The year before that, there were four teams with three losses – Washington, Florida, LSU and Penn State.
“Are there really 12 teams that are capable of winning the national championship? You guys do this for a living. You can go back and look every year,” Gundy said. “Are there really 12 teams that deserve to be in a playoff or national championship? That’s the only thing. That’s my opinion.”
Gundy also expressed concern that the increase in games thus puts a decrease in significance for others.
Comparing football to sports with longer seasons like basketball and baseball – with national championships won by a Kansas squad with six losses and an Ole Miss team with 23 losses, respectively – Gundy argued too many games begins to cheapen the value of the regular season.
“The reason college football is a hot commodity and it’s a great stock right now is because every game matters in college football. That’s why people watch it,” Gundy said. “We (generate) money by people watching television. We all know that. There’s a risk-reward in everything we do. …
“You have to be a little careful that you don’t change it to where people aren’t as interested in watching the game because they know, ‘Well, there’s 12 teams that can get in,’ so if these two teams play and this team loses, they can still get in later on during the year. That’s not the case right now, so that’s why everybody watches every game.”
