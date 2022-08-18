Two weeks before the start of football season, Mike Gundy arrived at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center in a gregarious, joking mood.
Oklahoma State’s coach provided a few team updates and comedic antics at a Thursday morning media availability. He opened the 20-minute news conference saying he was open to talk about topics ranging from his workout regimen to his appearances on the app Cameo, which allows fans to pay for customized video messages from him.
The workout tangent led to Gundy demonstrating a one-armed pushup in the middle of the media scrum, but he also answered questions related to the reason the Cowboys were at the indoor facility: preparation for their season, which begins Sept. 1 against Central Michigan. Here are four takeaways from Gundy’s news conference.
Gundy optimistic about Anderson
Langston Anderson came to OSU as a four-star recruit out of Heritage High in Midlothian, Texas, but his opportunities have been limited.
This season, that could change. After dealing with injury setbacks throughout his career and appearing in only two games, redshirt junior receiver Anderson is active in fall camp. Brennan Presley, a junior slot receiver, said he enjoys seeing Anderson participating, and so does Gundy.
“We held him (from practice) one day because he was a little tentative with his ham(string), came back the next day and is doing good,” Gundy said. “I want him just to get out there and play. He hadn’t even got a chance to get out there and play. So he’s doing good so far, and hopefully, he can continue to push through. We’re going to need him.”
The Cowboys are also counting on a comeback from super-senior receiver Braydon Johnson, who has recovered from an undisclosed injury that kept him from playing last season.
Cowboys mostly healthy, Blaine Green dealing with injury
On Saturday, Gundy said the Cowboys had generally avoided injuries in fall camp, but Blaine Green was an exception.
Tuesday, Gundy didn’t have an update on Green’s status but reiterated he was dealing with a wrist injury.
“We won’t know for a week or at least 10 days, so we’ll just have to see where we’re at with him,” Gundy said.
Green, a sophomore from Allen, Texas, arrived at OSU as a receiver but morphed into a Cowboy Back later in the 2021 season. If Green isn’t available for the opener, then OSU will have to adjust the depth chart, but Gundy pointed out that would be no new scenario for the Cowboys, who dealt with a slew of offensive injuries last season.
“Coaching is understanding your personnel and who you have on the field and doing what they can do best, not which plays you can draw up that you think you’re best at,” Gundy said, “so we have to go through some adjustments. If he’s not in, we can hit you in the mouth a little more with the other guys, but maybe not as much in the vertical threat, so we just have to make those adjustments.”
Rodriguez shows the nation what Cowboys knew
Malcolm Rodriguez has been a popular guy lately.
Rodriguez, the hard-nosed linebacker who led OSU’s defense through the 2021 season, is featured on the HBO series “Hard Knocks,” which is chronicling the Detroit Lions’ training camp. A clip of Rodriguez dancing at the front of a team meeting room made the rounds on social media, and he’s also made an impression on the public with his tenacious defense.
He recorded a tackle on his first play with the Lions in a preseason game.
Although Rodriguez regularly wreaked havoc on offenses at OSU, he didn’t hear his name called until the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Gundy pointed to Rodriguez’s size – NFL.com lists him at 5-foot-11 and 232 pounds – as a reason teams overlooked him, but throughout his career, he has thrived in opportunities to disprove doubters.
"He doesn't meet up to any of the criteria except production,” Gundy said. “He's not tall enough. He's not long enough. His strength levels were good, and his speed was good. But they are really into height and length based on the analytics to be able to make it in an NFL camp. He just didn't match up for that.
“The interesting thing is, there's a lot of teams that missed on him, right? It wasn't just one – 31 teams missed on him.”
Gundy’s virtual presence requested for birthdays, anniversaries, draft parties
Want to playfully razz a friend who finished last in your fantasy football league?
Mike Gundy can help with that.
Although Gundy has said he isn’t a social media aficionado, he doesn’t mind virtually connecting with fans on the app Cameo.
Wednesday, Gundy’s Twitter account linked to the Cameo site so fans can book virtual appearances from him at various events. Gundy said he hasn’t kept count of the number, but many of the requests have come from people outside Oklahoma.
Unsurprisingly, he’s often asked to deliver 40th birthday messages, and he has also recorded videos that air at fantasy football draft parties.
“I don’t really know how to do fantasy football, but they send me the information and they want me to heckle the guys that didn’t do good last year,” Gundy said. “Like one guy there, it’s like, ‘Dude, you picked a kicker. Who picks kickers?’ So I’m guessing they’re all sitting around drinking beer and then they throw (the video) on and make fun of the guys that didn’t do good the year before, so that’s been pretty cool.”
