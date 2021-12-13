Mike Gundy tried everything he and Oklahoma State could do to retain defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
The Cowboy coach said Knowles was offered the “highest package that anybody has ever had around here” when talking with the media Monday for the first time since Knowles officially signed a contract to become the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.
“We got outbid…,” Gundy said. “We tried hard.”
There was originally uncertainty about Knowles’ status for the Fiesta Bowl – as his contract with Ohio State begins the day after the Cowboys play Notre Dame in Glendale, Arizona – but it became clear that Knowles will not be in the booth for the orange and black OSU for the New Year’s Six bowl game.
Gundy proclaimed there will not be an interim coordinator named for the game, and added he hasn’t even made a decision on who would call the defensive plays for the game.
“I’ll make that decision probably the day that we get there,” said Gundy, whose squad is scheduled to arrive in Arizona on Dec. 26. “I’m watching everything. I’m watching it in practice. I’m watching everybody do their job. I’m listening in meetings and gaining knowledge on guys in the room that can give information on Notre Dame’s offense. And I’m just gathering that information and I’ll make that (decision) when we get out there.”
Already some of the defensive players are pushing for their position coach to get that opportunity to lead the defense, even if for just one game.
There is a wealth of knowledge among the remaining position coaches on defense, with most of them having been on Gundy’s staff for more than five years.
“Joe Bob (Clements, defensive line coach) is smart and knows everything that’s going on in the field, knows where everybody is supposed to be – he really knows the defensive just like Coach Knowles did,” redshirt junior defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “So I feel like the guys have trust in him and we could go out there and execute what we have to do.”
With the departure of the man in charge of the Cowboy defense, Gundy has had to change a bit of his own routine.
Gundy had said multiple times throughout this season that he would leave Knowles alone to do his thing in game preparation – spending the majority of his time with the offense, as that is his background. But that has changed, as he has been meeting daily with the defensive staff.
He has also been more involved with the defensive players in practice.
“It’s pretty different, he’s not usually around us – he’s usually on the offensive side – but it’s nice to have him out there cheering us on and coaching us up,” senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse said.
While Oklahoma State fell victim to the growing trend of coaches being poached away before the bowl games – in part due to the early signing period that occurs Wednesday – Gundy said he has no intentions of joining that trend.
“I’ll do it after the bowl,” Gundy said. “I don’t like to take coaches off of coaching staffs during the season – I just don’t like doing it. If I really wanted to, I could, but I don’t do that. I don’t think it’s fair.”
And while one of his current coaches on staff will ultimately get a chance to call plays for the bowl game – perhaps one of the longstanding position coaches such as Clements or cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie – Gundy isn’t going to narrow his search to those longterm coaches on staff.
“My job is to find the very best person – whether it is here or somewhere else – to be in charge of the defense and keep the tools we have in the toolbox, and keep it moving forward because we have a good plan right now,” Gundy said. “That is the difficult part, because the easiest thing to do is just move somebody and not change. But I have to make sure that, in my opinion – and I can be wrong – that’s what is best for the organization.
“I just don’t have that answer.”
The Cowboy coach has promoted from within before – on both sides of the ball. Most recently, he elevated longtime receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator. Following the 2012 season, he promoted Glenn Spencer to defensive coordinator after the departure of Bill Young – though Spencer had been considered the co-defensive coordinator for the previous two seasons.
Gundy plans to be open-minded when finding the next defensive coordinator. So much so, that he’s not even going to necessarily narrow his search down to just coaches with a defensive background.
“Smart, hardworking and loyal – those three things,” Gundy said about what he’s going to be looking for. “They don’t even have to be a defensive coach, they could be an offensive coach. If they’re smart, hardworking and loyal, then they can do it.”
