TULSA – A tale of discrepancies could be told from the opening kickoff in Stillwater’s 38-6 road win over Booker T Washington on Friday night.
As Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy breathed into his hands, he patiently awaited the play call from the sidelines. He then walked from offensive lineman to offensive lineman, screaming an audible towards his interior teammates in the trenches as the rampant crowd roared from the stands at S.E. Williams Stadium.
As Gundy backed up under center, he took the snap and scanned the field. Moments later he found fullback Josh Ford roaming around in the open on his left from eight yards out to put the Pioneers on the board first.
“That was a really good start to the game for us right there, that’s what we needed to get things going for us,” Gundy said. “It was a perfect, ideal start.”
From that moment on, the trajectory of the contest was fluent as No. 1 ranked Stillwater (5-0) took down No. 5 ranked Booker T Washington (2-3), in what was a pivotal match for the 6A-2 conference standings.
Once the Pioneers plowed into the end zone on their inaugural drive, a drastic boost of confidence flowed along the Stillwater sidelines. Gundy knew his team was going to come out on top – there wasn’t a doubt in his mind.
An errant snap to Booker T Washington senior quarterback Lathan Boone resulted in a fumble recovery by Stillwater defensive lineman Kailer Page to set up the Pioneers on the Hornet 32-yard line. Gundy led the herd of white and blue uniforms back onto the field, in hopes of capitalizing off of an early turnover by the opposition.
Heading into Friday night’s contest, the Pioneer offense had averaged 54 points per game through four games. With how his team had been playing offensively, as of late, the senior quarterback practically visualized an upcoming Stillwater touchdown, seemingly destined to happen just moments later.
“I was confident in our team heading in,” Gundy said. “But after we (intercepted Boone) in their own territory, I knew we were going to score again."
Seven plays later, Gundy found the end zone from one yard out to make it a two-possession ballgame in favor of Stillwater at the 3:41 mark in the first quarter.
Nothing changed offensively for the Pioneers on the ensuing series as Gundy and the offense churned out a lengthy drive, eliminating close to six minutes of clock to find the end zone for the third time in three drives.
On a night where everything seemed to go Pioneers' way – one-handed catches, successful hurdles, and last-second shoestring tackles – the exact polar opposite transpired for the Hornets. Through as many drives, BTW did not score a touchdown once, turning the ball over twice while not even crossing the 50-yard line in that span. It was an accurate encapsulation of the night, and a perfect foreshadowing of what was to come.
The Pioneers managed to score a touchdown for the fourth time in as many drives off of a 38-yard, breakaway touchdown run by running back Noah Roberts – who went on to have a dominant, 155-yard, three-touchdown night, averaging 7.04 yards per carry.
“I tell people, if you don’t have a successful run game, you won’t be able to throw the ball like (we did),” Gundy said. “(Roberts is) always successful so that opened up some of the passes that we get.”
A 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half of play left the crowd at S.E. Williams Stadium in complete and utter silence – outside of the halftime music and dull, non-football related chatter transpiring in the stands. The Pioneers took a 31-0 lead heading into halftime— a lead they would not come remotely close to giving back.
While the surplus of confidence that flowed through the veteran quarterback’s mind was backed by his team’s offensive fluency heading into Friday night’s contest, the consistency displayed defensively through four games had Gundy and his teammates poised and ready for an all-around dominant performance.
Sure enough, that defensive momentum carried over, and the Pioneers kept Booker T Washington out of the end zone through three full quarters of action. An 18-yard strike to BTW star wide receiver Micah Tease on a wheel route along the left side, put the Hornets on the board at the 8:45 mark in the fourth quarter.
“That was really complementary football for us early in the first half,” Stillwater head coach Tucker Barnard said. “The defense was just unbelievable. I think they got us four turnovers in the first half, I think we scored four touchdowns off of that. So, any time the defense can give us a cushion like that, it’s just so imperative for a win.”
Friday's game also marked the return of senior center JaKobe Sanders, who missed the previous two games with a leg injury.
Stillwater will shift focus next week to Charles Page Stadium (Sand Springs), where it will face the Sandites on the road next Friday at 7p.m. in hopes of remaining perfect in its 2022 campaign.
