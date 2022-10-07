SAND SPRINGS – Standing on Memorial Field in the aftermath of his team’s 58-7 win over Sand Springs on Friday evening, Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard let one important tidbit slip his mind.
Barnard couldn’t stop raving about his senior quarterback’s dominant outing. He couldn’t help but joke about his defense giving up a single score, which didn’t come until his starters were pulled in the third quarter.
But he needed his memory jogged on the fact that he had just picked up his 100th win at the helm of the program.
“It’s pretty cool, man. It’s just one of those landmarks,” Barnard said. “I actually forgot about it until someone was videoing me at halftime. I was like, ‘What are they doing?’ It’s pretty neat. I’ve been really fortunate.”
The Pioneers (6-0) didn’t wait long to show their coach he was going to reach the milestone, and it’s in part due to the connection between senior quarterback Gage Gundy and junior wideout Heston Thompson.
In fact, all they needed was 84 seconds.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Stillwater stunned the Sandites (3-3) with their offensive approach. The Pioneers shifted away from their usual run-heavy attack and put the game in Gundy’s hands – or more accurately, on his right arm.
Gundy put the punctuation on the game’s opening drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Thompson, a strike that foreshadowed what was to come from the duo.
“We didn’t really come into the game with necessarily that thought process, but that was really good for us to be able to throw the ball around,” Barnard said.
Sand Springs returned the ensuing kickoff to the Pioneers 33, but the Sandites’ response was upended when they fumbled on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
They didn’t know it then, but that was as close as the Sandites would get to the end zone until the waning moments of the third quarter.
The Pioneers capitalized on Sand Springs’ mistake, driving the length of the field and capping off another drive with Gundy finding Thompson in the end zone, with this one coming from 19 yards out.
That was the theme for Stillwater.
The Pioneers scored on seven of their first nine drives, an onslaught that continued until midway through the third quarter.
Gundy tossed five touchdowns before halftime, with four of them going to Thompson.
“Not that we don’t throw the ball, but we’re a running team, and everybody knows that,” Barnard said. “I felt like (Sand Springs) really tried to take that away. … I think being able to throw it just really opens things up, offensively. The playbook is pretty thick right now.”
“It’s a big deal. He’s my best friend,” Gundy said of Thompson. “It felt really good to have that many touchdown passes to my best friend.”
While the touchdowns started to pile up, Barnard never really thought about the performance the tandem was putting on, he said. How the scores got there never crossed his mind in the moment, but he knows a game like that instilled a confidence that will only help his quarterback going forward.
“I never really thought that’d happen with us. Usually, we’re rushing the ball a bunch,” Gundy said. “I think it’s really cool to show that we can throw the ball like that, too.”
Stillwater’s defense continued its dominant ways, recording its second shutout in three weeks. The Pioneers have allowed 6 points during that span.
Sand Springs couldn’t manage to get back on track after the goal-line fumble, and the Sandites’ lone score wasn’t until Stillwater had pulled its starters. Still, the defense had Barnard “breathing fire in the second half,” he said through a laugh.
“I’m super proud of them, man. We’re really good on defense – physical, fast,” Barnard said. “We tackle as well as anybody around, I think.”
The 51-point triumph sets the Pioneers up with a Week 7 matchup against Bartlesville (3-3) in their final home game of the regular season.
“Sky’s the limit,” Barnard said. “We’ve just gotta keep pushing them and see where they go.”
