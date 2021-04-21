With the limitations surrounding college football during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic back in the fall – fewer games and fewer fans in the stands – Oklahoma State football players can feel a different buzz heading into Saturday’s spring game compared to previous springs.
The game, which will conclude OSU’s spring practices, will be open to the public, with gates to Boone Pickens Stadium opening at 11:30 a.m. for a noon start – that will run roughly two hours.
“You can just tell around the town, it’s a different sense of energy,” senior running back LD Brown said. “People just knowing that they’re allowed in, and just able to watch football. This is a football town, so everybody’s excited, you can tell.”
With fans getting their first chance to see the Cowboys in person since a shootout with the Miami Hurricanes in the Cheez-It Bowl, the spring finale will be a more traditional game format thanks to how many players are available this spring.
Between some players using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic, a limited amount of lingering injuries and a larger than normal group of early enrollees made it possible for the Mike Gundy to shift away from more of a practice scenario – as has been the case in some of the more recent spring finales.
“I think we’ll be able to divide (the roster) and have a decent game,” Gundy said last week. “And our goal is to provide good entertainment for the fans – let them see the players, see some of the new guys, see the names they are familiar with and provide them with a real football game. …
“So we’re going to have a good show. We’re gonna try to put together an hour and 45 minutes of really quality football, so the fans can enjoy it, and then they can go watch some baseball.”
The Cowboys will in fact be divided into two teams – the Orange Team and the Black Team – which will play two 20-minute halves with regular football rules and stoppages, including a brief break for halftime.
Gundy – who said last week that “clocks running all the time messes with me” – confirmed Tuesday that it would be like a more traditional game, such as clock stoppages after incomplete passes or penalties, instead of a running clock.
Oklahoma State released a brief collection of how the roster will be split for the spring game:
“The Orange Team will be coached by John Wozniak, Charlie Dickey, Jim Knowles, Joe Bob Clements and Tim Duffie and features notable standouts Spencer Sanders, LD Brown, Tay Martin, Brennan Presley, Malcolm Rodriguez, Tyler Lacy and Kolby Harvell-Peel.
“The Black Team will be coached by Kasey Dunn, Tim Rattay, Jason McEndoo, Greg Richmond and Dan Hammerschmidt and features standouts Josh Sills, Braydon Johnson, Shane Illingworth, Dezmon Jackson, Tre Sterling, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes.”
With the list released by the athletic department, it won’t be simply ones vs ones.
Gundy said he told his offensive and defensive coaching staffs to equally split their rosters for the finale for the spring season.
The benefit of the split squads will give players deeper in the depth chart – who may be starters themselves some day down the road – an opportunity to get snaps in front of the fans inside Boone Pickens Stadium.
“There should be about 14 possessions or so per unit, so that would give just about everybody like three series to get out there to play,” Gundy said. “Most of these guys on our team, their parents are going to come watch them, and they’re going to get to see them go out for two or three series – or maybe even four series – and watch them play.”
