Gunnar Gundy jogged onto the field at Boone Pickens Stadium to a lukewarm reception.
The 53,855 fans in attendance had just watched Garret Rangel and Alan Bowman captain Oklahoma State's offense for nearly three quarters and weren’t exactly ecstatic about it.
But when Gundy scrambled for 16 yards and set up the Cowboys’ game-sealing touchdown in a 27-13 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday night, the crowd was electrified.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback, who went viral a year ago for his trembling hands before taking his first meaningful snaps against Kansas State, was the most poised and productive at the most vital time.
The Bears had just gone 95 yards in eight plays on Bryan Nardo’s new defense to cut the game within a score with less than 20 minutes to play. A team that was 26.5-point underdogs at kickoff was a few penalties and a couple of blocked field goals away from leading.
Then, Gundy went three-and-out in his first possession, and his insertion appeared to be a questionable one.
But he followed that up with back-to-back touchdown drives and some of the night’s best throws, including an over-the-shoulder beauty to Jaden Bray.
“I thought he played good. He was accurate with his throws,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He looked a little nervous to me on his first throw … It looked like to me he had a little jitters, but after that I thought he was pretty good.”
Gunnar Gundy had the fewest opportunities to make plays with his 18 snaps, compared to Rangel’s 26 and Bowman’s 29. His nine pass attempts were also the fewest -- Rangel had 15, and Bowman had 24.
Yet, he had the second-most passing yards (106) and the highest completion percentage (78 percent).
But two good drives does not a QB1 make. The three combined to go 30-for-48 yards with one touchdown and one interception -- each from Rangel. Mike Gundy said he’s not closer to naming a starting quarterback than he was before kickoff.
“It’d be hard. I’ll watch the tape and see the grades,” he said. “I thought they were all in it pretty good, mentally. I didn’t feel like the quarterbacks were in the wrong spot, but we’ll have to watch and see where we’re at.”
One factor that helped Gunnar Gundy stand out above the others was a much-improved rushing attack.
The Cowboys ran the ball 16 times for 52 yards before his first snap and 15 times for 97 yards while he was on the field.
“We didn’t rush the ball as well as we needed to in the first half. We made some adjustments and rushed the ball much better in the second half,” Mike Gundy said. “We went to a couple of different things late in the game, and we had some space where guys could get out there and make plays.”
Bowman’s production, or lack thereof accompanied by a mere 3.3 yards per attempt, was also hurt compared to Gunnar Gundy’s because of three drops that would have been big completions.
Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kasey Dunn said the drops were untimely and uncharacteristic.
“Those unfortunately impact the quarterback and how it looks,” Dunn said. “It may have looked a lot better had we caught it.”
The drops were emblematic of rust -- as was Cole Birmingham’s play at left tackle in his first game in 609 days after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for all of 2022.
“I haven’t played in a game in a while, trying to get the speed of the game down, just getting confidence back moving around,” Birmingham said. “I have a lot to work on and I’m going to keep working on it, but I’ll be better for sure.”
And because of that, Rangel and Bowman’s blindsides were pressured early while Gundy was better protected as the offensive line got more comfortable together.
On one play in the first quarter, Birmingham got beat and fell into a Central Arkansas rusher. He was flagged for targeting, but the call was overturned.
“I was worried. I don’t want to get kicked out of a game, but I was fairly confident that it wasn’t,” Birmingham said. “I wasn’t trying to. I apologized to the guy right after.”
The Cowboys travel to Tempe, Arizona, next Saturday for a matchup with Arizona State, one that will provide another chance to shake off any offseason rust, and one for Mike Gundy to see which quarterback will be his starter going forward.
“The fair thing to do is to grade the tape, but you also have a grade based on the quarterback’s decision-making based on what the defense did and what they did with the ball,” Gundy said. “And then get guys work and try to do what we think is best for the team for the next game.”
