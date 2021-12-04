To win a Big 12 Championship and potentially reach the College Football Playoff, the Oklahoma State football team needs a second-half turnaround.
Baylor leads 21-6 against OSU during halftime at AT&T Stadium.
Here’s how both teams have scored so far:
First Quarter
Oklahoma State 3, Baylor 0
Scoring Play: Tanner Brown 23 field goal, 7:52
Time of Possession: 4:22
Scoring Drive: 14 plays, 68 yards
Key Play: Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez forced a Baylor fumble, and safety Jason Taylor II recovered it, allowing the Cowboys to take over at their 26-yardline.
Baylor 7, Oklahoma State 3
Scoring Play: Blake Shapen 2 pass to Ben Sims (Isaiah Hankins kick good), 3:21
Time of Possession: 1:27
Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 11 yards
Key Play: Baylor safety JT Woods picked off Spencer Sanders and returned the ball for 33 yards, positioning the Bears on OSU’s 11-yardline to start an offensive drive.
Second Quarter
Baylor 14, Oklahoma State 3
Scoring Play: Shapen 4 pass to Drew Estrada (Hankins kick good), 14:54
Time of Possession: 1:54
Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 37 yards
Key Play: Baylor linebacker Matt Jones intercepted Sanders’ pass at OSU’s 37-yardline, giving the Bears a short field for their next drive.
Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 3
Scoring Play: Shapen 13 pass to Tyquan Thornton (Hankins kick good), 5:29
Time of Possession: 4:09
Scoring Drive: 9 plays, 47 yards
Key Play: On third down and 13, Shapen connected with Thornton for a 13-yard touchdown.
Baylor 21, Oklahoma State 6
Scoring Play: Brown 23 field goal, 3:34
Time of Possession: 1:55
Scoring Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards
Key Play: On the second play of the drive, Jaden Bray caught a 25-yard pass from Sanders, bringing the Cowboys into Baylor territory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.