It’s been an action-packed first half of football.
At halftime, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are tied at 24.
Here’s how the scoring plays have unfolded at Boone Pickens Stadium.
First Quarter
Oklahoma State 7, Oklahoma 0
Scoring Play: Spencer Sanders 30 pass to Tay Martin (Tanner Brown kick good), 10:57
Time of Possession: 1:29
Scoring Drive: 5 plays, 80 yards
Key Play: The Cowboys traveled past midfield when Sanders connected with Brennan Presley for a 22-yard pass on the second play of the drive.
Oklahoma State 7, Oklahoma 7
Scoring Play: Caleb Williams 11 pass to Brian Darby (Gabe Brkic kick good), 9:08
Time of Possession: 1:49
Scoring Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards
Key Play: On the second play of the drive, Williams delivered a 50-yard pass to Jeremiah Hall, crossing into OSU territory.
Oklahoma State 14, Oklahoma 7
Scoring Play: Martin 4 run (Brown kick good), 7:16
Time of Possession: 1:44
Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards
Key Play: Presley returned OU’s punt to the Cowboys’ 42-yardline, giving them a short field to start the drive.
Second Quarter
Oklahoma State 14, Oklahoma 14
Scoring Play: Williams 29 pass to Austin Stogner (Brkic kick good), 14:53
Time of Possession: 7:23
Scoring Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards
Key Play: The Sooners punted on fourth down and 16, but a roughing the punter penalty on OSU’s John Paul Richardson brought OU’s offense back onto the field, resulting in an automatic first down.
Oklahoma State 21, Oklahoma 14
Scoring Play: Presley 100 kickoff return (Brown kick good), 14:38
Time of Possession: 0:00
Scoring Drive: 1 play, 100 yards
Key Play: Immediately after Stogner’s touchdown, Presley broke away for a 100-yard kickoff return to reclaim the lead for the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State 21, Oklahoma 17
Scoring Play: Brkic 24 field goal, 11:05
Time of Possession: 3:29
Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 77 yards
Key Play: On third down and six at OSU’s 7-yardline, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse broke up Williams’ pass intended for Jadon Haselwood, forcing the Sooners to settle for a field goal.
Oklahoma State 24, Oklahoma 17
Scoring Play: Brown 27 field goal, 6:25
Time of Possession: 4:35
Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards
Key Play: On third down and four at OU’s 4-yardline, Nik Bonitto wrapped up OSU rusher Jaylen Warren for a loss of six yards, so the Cowboys settled for a field goal.
Oklahoma State 24, Oklahoma 24
Scoring Play: Williams 10 pass to Brayden Willis (Brkic kick good), 0:37
Time of Possession: 1:28
Scoring Drive: 3 plays, 14 yards
Key Play: OU cornerback Woodi Washington picked off Spencer Sanders, setting up the Sooners on OSU’s 14-yardline to start the drive.
