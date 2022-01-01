Notre Dame jumped to an advantage against Oklahoma State on the opening drive and held it throughout the first half.
The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish lead 28-14 against the No. 9 Cowboys at halftime of the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
Here’s how every first-half scoring drive played out.
First Quarter
Notre Dame 7, Oklahoma State 0
Scoring Play: Jack Coan 29 pass to Lorenzo Styles (Jonathan Doerer kick good), 13:21
Time of Possession: 1:39
Scoring Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards
Key Play: On the first snap, Jack Coan delivered a short pass to Chris Tyree, who converted it into a 25-yard play to reach midfield.
Notre Dame 14, Oklahoma State 0
Scoring Play: Coan 53 pass to Chris Tyree (Doerer kick good), 7:05
Time of Possession: 2:08
Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 66 yards
Key Play: On third down and seven, Coan avoided the Cowboys’ blitz to connect with a wide-open Tyree for a 53-yard touchdown.
Notre Dame 14, Oklahoma State 7
Scoring Play: Spencer Sanders 9 jet sweep to Jaden Bray (Tanner Brown kick good), 1:46
Time of Possession: 2:29
Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 82 yards
Key Play: On second down and eight, LD Brown – playing for the first time since OSU faced Boise State – rushed for 22 yards to advance into Notre Dame territory.
Second Quarter
Notre Dame 21, Oklahoma State 7
Scoring Play: Coan 16 pass to Michael Mayer (Doerer kick good), 11:04
Time of Possession: 3:43
Scoring Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards
Key Play: On third down and 10, Coan found Tyree for a 17-yard reception, bringing up a first down to keep the drive going.
Notre Dame 28, Oklahoma State 7
Scoring Play: Coan 7 to Mayer (Doerer kick good), 1:16
Time of Possession: 4:25
Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 84 yards
Key Play: A roughing the passer call on Brock Martin gifted 15 yards to the Fighting Irish, carrying them past midfield.
Notre Dame 28, Oklahoma State 14
Scoring Play: Sanders 9 pass to Tay Martin (Brown kick good), 0:37
Time of Possession: 0:39
Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards
Key Play: On the second play of the drive, Sanders’ 41-yard pass to Brennan Presley sent the Cowboys into Notre Dame territory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.