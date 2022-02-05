Chrissen Harland reached her Senior Night goal.
As the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team prepared for its last home game of the regular season – also the last home game of senior guard Harland’s career – she strived to make a major impact.
“I really wanted to come in and leave with a bang, for sure, because this has meant a lot to me after four years of being here,” Harland said. “I’ve been emotional all day, and my main goal was just come in, have fun and get a good win for the team.”
Harland powered the Lady Pioneers to a 62-49 victory on Saturday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse. She accounted for half of Stillwater’s points, notching a game-high 31, and lifted her team out of a first-quarter deficit to rebound from back-to-back losses.
“I was really happy for her,” Stillwater coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “The last few games she’s kind of struggled shooting, so I was really excited that she was able to have such a great game for her last time on our home floor.”
In the first quarter, the Antlers jumped to a 16-11 advantage with the leadership of Bryanne Pierson, who finished the game with 23 points. The Lady Pioneers (9-10) needed someone to respond, but freshman guard Janiyah Williams, their leading scorer, was out with illness.
Instead of focusing on Williams’ absence, Kilpatrick encouraged her team to find new ways to generate offense. In January, when Stillwater defeated Deer Creek at the Bruce Gray Invitational, the Lady Pioneers had Williams but not Harland, who was dealing with a rolled ankle.
They showed themselves they could win with one primary scorer, and it happened again Saturday as Harland stepped up to deliver the shots Stillwater needed. In the second quarter, she made back-to-back layups to give the Lady Pioneers a 25-21 lead. After Pierson cut that lead to 25-23, Stillwater then cruised through a 10-0 run – and Harland provided five of those points.
Although the Lady Pioneers rolled into halftime up 35-25, Deer Creek (4-15) didn’t fall easily. Early in the fourth quarter, Morgan Massey’s layup narrowed Stillwater’s advantage to 43-40, but Harland answered with four straight free throws to give her team a cushion. Harland made 11 of her 13 attempts at the line.
Throughout the game, she competed with tireless effort, once stepping out of a sneaker but continuing to play with one shoe for a few seconds until the clock stopped.
“It was actually so funny because that’s never happened before,” Harland said. “And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just keep going,’ so it was fun.”
Harland wasn’t the only Lady Pioneer who played a central role in the victory. Kilpatrick pointed out how each senior made distinct contributions.
Senior point guard Jayden Mason stuck to her tenacious defensive style with seven steals. Mackenzie Martin provided the height and physicality Stillwater needed to limit Pierson in the paint after her fast start, Kilpatrick said. Jenna Brunker recorded a career-high eight points.
Despite the accomplishment, Brunker also had a difficult night.
In the fourth quarter, she lay on the court with a sprained ankle and walked off with someone supporting her on either side, making sure she put no weight on her right foot. For the Senior Night ceremony, Brunker was on crutches with an ice pack on her ankle. Kilpatrick said she doesn’t know the severity of the injury and how it could affect Brunker’s availability for the rest of the season.
“It could just be a tweak, and she’s back in a handful of days, or it could be bad where it’s a lot longer,” Kilpatrick said. “Hopefully, it’s not bad and the swelling goes down.”
Next, the Lady Pioneers face Norman North at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road. Harland’s senior season isn’t over yet, but the ceremony gave her a sentimental reminder of the way she has bonded with her teammates since her first season at Stillwater.
“Ever since I moved to Stillwater my freshman year, I’ve been with them and I’ve grown as a person and a player, especially,” Harland said. “These other three seniors and I have really grown together as people, and it’s really special to be able to experience this with them.”
STILLWATER 62, DEER CREEK 49
DC 16 9 12 12 – 49
SHS 11 24 6 21 – 62
Individual Scoring
DC – Pierson 23, Massey 8, Farris 7, Cudjoe 5, E. Smith 4, K. Smith 2.
SHS – Harland 31, Brunker 8, Mason 8, McFadden 7, Crawford 6, Streeter 2.
