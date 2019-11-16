For the past two weeks, Kolby Harvell-Peel has been in the right place at the right time.
In Oklahoma State’s past two games, the sophomore safety has accounted for five turnovers, with two of them coming in the Cowboys’ 31-13 victory against Kansas in Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
OSU coach Mike Gundy said he liked how his defense played against the Jayhawks, especially the ball hawk tendencies of Harvell-Peel.
“When (Harvell-Peel) gets a chance, he catches it,” Gundy said. “You see some guys that are there and they don’t do it, but he finishes and he catches it.”
Harvell-Peel’s playmaking ability against Kansas contributed to a larger picture for the OSU defense.
The Cowboys shut out the Jayhawks through three quarters, which is the first time OSU has done that to any team since 2017. OSU also kept the Jayhawks and running back Pooka Williams contained, only allowing 39 rushing yards, which is the least the Cowboys have given up in their past 20 games.
Redshirt junior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said the OSU defensive game plan had a lot to do with containing Williams and his elusiveness.
“(Williams) is a hard dude to tackle,” Ogbongbemiga said. “He’s shifty and you just gotta know when he looks at you, he’s gonna try to put a move on you. It was just understanding the type of player he is.”
To add on to the Cowboy defense keeping Kansas locked down, it was also taking advantage of opportunities thrown its way.
Early in the second quarter, the Jayhawks attempted a double pass trick play, as backup quarterback Thomas MacVittie tossed the ball in the air only for OSU’s Trace Ford to intercept it.
The interception was the first of the career for the freshman defensive end, something Ogbongbemiga said Ford was excited about.
“(Ford) is just going to keep on making plays for us from here on out,” Ogbongbemiga said. “He’s done it the whole time, it’s just now it’s coming to light.”
The turnovers didn’t stop there, though, as Harvell-Peel got his fill with interceptions off of deflections each in the second and third quarter. The accumulation of turnovers for OSU’s defense has started to become consistent, as the Cowboys have forced 10 in their last three games.
Junior safety Malcolm Rodriguez said the pressure is always on the Cowboy defense to change the game, and he felt that it did its job Saturday, much like the previous two games.
“After the Iowa State game, we’ve been rollin’ since then,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve gotten the right play calls from (OSU defensive coordinator Jim) Knowles and his mindset and it’s been working well for us.”
OSU’s defense had shown flashes of solid play earlier in the season and last year, but with three-consecutive games of stopping opposing offenses, Knowles said he feels the momentum for his squad gaining.
“It’s almost like a spigot,” Knowles said. “Once you turn it on and things start to come together, then it’s that confidence and awareness and your teaching comes together at the same time, and they start making plays.”
