In North Dakota, life is basically normal.
There’s no requirement of masks except in a few stores. There is no restriction on large groups. And there’s hardly a mention of COVID-19.
Positive cases aren’t nearly as high as other states, simply because of the lower population density.
Because of this, live sports have been able to happen as usual, including in the Expedition League, a collegiate summer baseball league in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
The team I call games for, the Badlands Big Sticks out of Dickinson, North Dakota, are the defending champions from a year ago. I like to say they’re the Yankees of the league because they draw some of the bigger crowds and are known as a cornerstone franchise.
I originally got the job as the radio broadcasting intern in November, before the global pandemic hit the United States. I wanted to go out of my comfort zone to a new area and gain more experience in broadcasting.
Well, as COVID-19 started to make its way through the country, the internship started to become doubtful.
After weeks in the spring and early summer of going back and forth on having a season, league officials gave the OK in early June to start a shortened season later that month that ran through late August. Only six of the league’s 10 teams agreed to participate, including the Big Sticks.
I was so excited to have something to do rather than play video games all day, so within the week of the announcement, I was on the road headed north.
The team’s opening game happened June 26, and it felt like something out of a parallel universe.
I got to sit back and call a walk-off game on the radio with about 800 fans sitting in the stands enjoying summertime baseball. A year ago, that would sound normal. But now, you almost feel guilty for saying that.
Since then, I have called a game every day as the league is trying to squeeze as many into the short timeframe as it can. Our schedule is 52 games in 55 days.
I travel with the team, and I have gotten to know all of the players, who represent 19 different schools and 21 states.
We’ve often had talks of how we’re the lucky ones, as they get to play baseball after they had their college seasons cut, short and how I’m one of the few media students still with an internship in sports for the summer.
As for the differences in the game experience, there aren’t any that are noticeable.
Pitches are thrown, home runs are hit and runs are scored. It’s classic baseball.
There is no spaced-out seating, and players still do meet and greets with the fans after the games on the concourse. Last week, there was even a team event at the city’s packed waterpark.
The concession stands are unchanged, as well, outside of a new app for fans to have food delivered to their seat in the ballpark.
This is the case at least with the North Dakota and South Dakota teams. I am yet to call a game in Nebraska, so I can’t speak for the Cornhusker State on its atmosphere at games.
The kicker of it all is how weird it is to hear what is happening around the country on the news when we are proceeding as normal up north. It’s almost like I’m continually having cognitive dissonance as to the bubble I’m in as opposed to everything around the bubble.
The goal of this column isn’t to take sides on the COVID-19 issue, rather it is to say what my experience has been in a part of the country that is often overlooked.
And for better or for worse, life is like it always has been. The area I work in is an oasis of normality in a desert of masks, restrictions and tension.
To say this summer for me has been bizarre compared to others might be an understatement, but I’m thankful for the opportunity and the chance to grow my craft.
I just hope it will be this normal for the rest of the country as soon as possible.
Go Big Sticks.
Sam Henderson is a contributor for the Stillwater News Press and is heading into his senior year at Oklahoma State University.
