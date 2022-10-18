Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy doesn’t expect anything out of the ordinary when the No. 11 Cowboys host No. 22 Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Since taking over at OSU in 2005, Gundy has coached against the Longhorns 17 times. He’s quite familiar with Texas, so he took a portion of his weekly availability on Monday afternoon to remind everyone in attendance what the Longhorns’ offense will bring during its latest trip to Stillwater.
“They look kind of like what they’ve had,” Gundy said. “They’re always gonna have a couple wideouts that can burn 4.4. They’ve always had five-star running backs, and this quarterback throws it around pretty good.”
Texas has a couple of wideouts who can take the top off of a defense in Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, and the Longhorns have one of the top quarterbacks of this year’s recruiting class in true freshman Quinn Ewers.
But perhaps most important to Texas’ success is a backfield led by Bijan Robinson, who’s projected to be the first running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Robinson enters Week 8 averaging 156 yards rushing per game, the eighth-most in FBS. Cowboys safety Sean Michael Flanagan is expecting Robinson to stand out compared to other running backs OSU has countered so far, including their Week 7 loss to then-No. 13 TCU in double overtime.
“The difference this week, I’d say, is their ability to make people miss,” Flanagan said of the Longhorns’ backfield. “TCU has fast receivers, and they’re kind of similar to Texas. But their running backs – they’re running backs are great.”
Robinson isn’t alone in making Texas’ running backs a difference-making unit. Senior Roschon Johnson is second to Robinson, getting roughly 11 carries a game, but he’s been good for 5.3 yards per carry.
But, of course, the future first-round pick is the one who’s shown he can slide through a defense and into the end zone with ease.
“He doesn’t go down easily,” Flanagan said. “And a lot of times, he makes the first guy miss. So, we need population to the ball.”
Part of Robinson’s explosiveness comes from his ability to find the smallest of holes in a defense and squeeze through. The difficult part is Robinson’s middle-linebacker build.
Most ball carriers aren’t 6-foot, 200 pounds of muscle. And most ball carriers who are that size don’t have Robinson’s agility, nor the ability to be involved as a receiver. He brings everything to the table, and OSU sophomore defensive end Collin Oliver knows that.
“Dude’s way shiftier than any of the running backs that we’ve played,” Oliver said. “Obviously, everybody knows he’s a baller. So we just gotta go out there, wrap him up as best we can, get him to the ground.”
It’s easier said than done, though.
Robinson has been the starter for the Longhorns since his freshman year (2020), when he came out of the gates averaging 8.2 yards per carry on 86 attempts. He’s only gotten better since, too.
But if Oliver had to take a guess on Tuesday afternoon, he has an idea on how he and the Cowboys will try to slow Robinson down on Saturday.
“Definitely lower, right? If you don’t have legs, you can’t move,” Oliver said. “So you want to get him as low as you can. The waist down, that’s what we’re taught – wrap and roll. Gotta get low.”
Though Oliver and the defensive line would revere holding the Longhorns in check, the Cowboys know Robinson is one juke, cut or spin away from taking off toward the end zone.
Should he reach Flanagan and Co. in the secondary, they’ll be ready. OSU’s secondary knows it’s the last line of defense – the only thing separating Robinson and a Texas touchdown.
“It’s everything. It’s the difference between getting off the field or going for a 12-play drive,” Flanagan said. “Or even more.”
Gundy and his staff have schemed against Robinson for three years now, losing to Texas in 2020 before picking up a win on the road a season ago. He’s had an up-close look at what the running back has done to defenses.
He has known Robinson is good. But perhaps he is the best that he’s been.
“If you look at some of him early in his career, he’s a whole different guy now than he was when he was a freshman,” Gundy said. “It’s just maturity. I mean, he’s a first-round pick now.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
