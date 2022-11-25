Mike Gundy seemingly knew the answer to that question before it was even asked.
Gundy, Oklahoma State’s football coach, has watched Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders’ career unfold over the past four years. And Saturday morning, prior to the Cowboys’ matchup with West Virginia in Boone Pickens Stadium, he’ll watch Sanders be honored for Senior Day.
So when Gundy was asked what type of reception he expects Sanders to get from the crowd, he finally let go of the answer he was holding onto.
“People love him. I mean, everybody loves a warrior, and that’s what he is,” Gundy said. “He’s a gladiator, and people like that. They’ll be excited but sad to see him leave.”
Sanders, a four-year starter, has left his imprint on the program. He’s used his time in Stillwater to build a resume that puts him among the ranks of Gundy, Mason Rudolph and Brandon Weeden.
He’s compiled the second-most yards of offense in program history (11,509), thrown for the second-most passing yards (9,553) and is two wins away from tying Rudolph (32) for the most wins by a Cowboys quarterback.
But none of that is what does it for Gundy. He couldn’t care less about the stats. He thinks Sanders’ legacy is deeper than that.
“I think that the fans are gonna remember him (for) a long time as a tough guy, his competitive nature, plays injured,” Gundy said. “He fights. … That’s who he is. That’s why we like him. That’s why the team respects him.”
That encapsulates everything Sanders has gone through this year – and at times in the past.
A native of Denton, Texas, Sanders injured his shoulder in the Cowboys’ Week 5 win over Texas Tech.
But he played the next week against TCU, scoring three total touchdowns against the Horned Frogs despite a 43-30 loss in double overtime. and after leading OSU to a comeback win over Texas, the Cowboys seemed primed to go on a run.
Then they were blown out by Kansas State, and Sanders re-aggravated his shoulder in the process, causing him to miss all of OSU’s meeting with Kansas and most of their matchup against Iowa State the following week.
Sanders returned in the waning moments of the third quarter against the Cyclones and breathed life into an offense that had struggled up to that point. He led the Cowboys to a 20-14 win, a gutsy performance that embodied Sanders’ grit.
This year was just the latest example of his mettle, which has carried him through every bit of adversity since joining the program in 2018.
“Like, he’s gone through another year – last year he went through not having any wide receivers able until, well, really all year,” Gundy said. “Then this year, with what’s gone on up front, and then the in-and-out of wide receivers. and he never once says a word to anybody. He just keeps playing.”
His teammates have noticed that, too. They know what their quarterback endured to suit up, and they don’t take it lightly.
That rings especially true with wideout Braydon Johnson, who will also be honored on Saturday morning. He and Sanders have been by each other’s side throughout all of the trials and tribulations.
Sanders has completed 72 passes to Johnson for 1,239 yards and eight touchdowns. But, similar to Gundy, that doesn’t matter.
“Dude is crazy tough,” Johnson said. “The fact that he can always keep a smile and keep that bright energy going every day, like, that’s a significant responsibility. All the weight on your shoulders, and just being able to carry that, I give major props to Spence.”
That isn’t to set aside what they’ve done on the field, though. Johnson will remember all of that, too, including one thing that’s been a constant between him and Sanders.
“He knows, man. One-on-one, the go-balls,” Johnson said. “Throw the go-ball, for sure.”
A redshirt senior, Sanders still has one year of eligibility remaining because of COVID-19 impacting the 2020 season. Gundy said he hasn’t talked to Sanders about what he’s doing next year – whether it be a farewell tour in the bright orange, declaring for the NFL Draft or transferring to finish his collegiate career elsewhere.
The player that walks out of the tunnel for the potential last time on Saturday isn’t anywhere close to the same player Gundy and Co. recruited out of Ryan High School.
But there’s one thing his high school coach, Dave Henigan, told them that foreshadowed everything that was to come – everything that Sanders has been the last four years.
“’If it was his choice, he would play safety and quarterback,’” Gundy recalled Henigan saying. “That is a pretty good example of what we got.”
