Throughout the first half, it looked like an upset victory was brewing at McIlvain Field.
The Perkins-Tryon football team took control of the game from the beginning, making a bold statement against undefeated opponent Heritage Hall. On the Chargers’ opening snap, junior defensive back Dax Edwards intercepted Will Paque’s pass. The Demons converted that momentum into a touchdown, and they continued to cling to a lead as the second half began.
Then River Faulkner changed everything.
Faulkner, a junior running back, propelled Heritage Hall to a 35-20 win Friday night at Perkins-Tryon. The Chargers continued their reign at the top of Class 3A District 1 football, advancing their record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.
The Demons fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district matchups.
“We were able to find some things offensively towards the end of the first half, but it was a tale of two halves,” Perkins-Tryon coach Dawayne Hudson said. “Some of the tackles we were making in the first half, we started missing them in the second half. Our kids believed, but in the end, we ran out of gas in the tank.”
Although the Demons jumped to a quick start, they didn’t have a solution for Faulkner’s rushing outburst. He scored all five touchdowns for Heritage Hall, racking up 213 yards.
As Faulkner dusted the Demons’ defenders, the Chargers capped the game on a 29-0 run that started with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
Although the possibility of a comeback diminished with every Faulkner touchdown, Perkins-Tryon had a final chance to lessen the Chargers’ damage, but the Demons couldn’t reach the end zone in the final seconds. On third and six, senior quarterback Gunnar Thrash’s last pass fell incomplete as time expired.
Early in the game, Thrash and the Perkins-Tryon offense were able to engineer some effective drives. The Demons first scored when sophomore running back Tre Stevenson tunneled into the end zone for a 1-yard rush, claiming a 7-0 advantage with 10:20 left in the first quarter. Thrash made two touchdown passes, connecting with Cutter Greene after deciding to go for it on fourth and nine and then throwing another to Gannon McCutchen.
At first, Perkins-Tryon had an edge against the Chargers on defense and special teams, too. After Faulkner scored his first touchdown on a 4-yard scamper during the second quarter, Stevenson rose up to block the point after touchdown attempt, allowing the Demons to hold onto a 7-6 lead.
Edwards’ interception on the opening snap had set the tone for Perkins-Tryon in the first half.
“He got a good read off the quarterback, and he made a heck of a play,” Hudson said. “We started off fast, but we just didn’t finish the way we wanted to.”
After halftime, Perkins-Tryon tried to maintain the spark with another big play from Edwards. Early in the third quarter, when Heritage Hall fumbled a punt return, Edwards dove onto the ball and recovered it near the Chargers’ 16-yardline, putting Perkins-Tryon in prime position to score.
Perkins-Tryon capitalized on the opportunity with Thrash’s 4-yard touchdown pass to McCutchen. But the Demons never reached the end zone again, and Faulkner started chipping away at the lead before finally dismantling it.
Perkins-Tryon continues district play at 7 p.m. next Friday at Mount St. Mary. Heritage Hall faces Bridge Creek on Thursday at home.
“We got to play against quality opponents four full quarters,” Hudson said. “There were times, especially in the third quarter, where we gave them mojo back, and when you do that to a quality team like that, it’s hard to get that back. We had them on the ropes. We just couldn’t keep them there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.