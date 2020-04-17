All-Area Boys Basketball: Drake leads Maroons to new heights

Mason Drake saved arguably his best high school basketball game for his last.
It was a revenge game for the Perry High senior.
It also wasn’t supposed to be his final game as a Maroon.
Yet, he dominated the game and led Perry to a win over the top team in Class 3A. Drake scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Maroons took down Millwood, 69-61.
The win in the 3A Area finals gave Perry a berth to the state tournament. It was the Maroons’ first-ever state berth.
For his individual success on the court and leading the Perry boys’ program to a new height, Drake was named the News Press All-Area Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. It’s the second-straight year Drake has earned the honor.
“I feel like he handled it well,” Perry coach Brandon Hight said of Drake handling high expectations this season. “Mason has always been a kid who’s never been afraid to be a leader or afraid to be the best player on the floor. I don’t think he ever felt like there was this pressure. He’s pretty confident in his ability and rightfully so. He’s a very skilled basketball player.
“I think the difference for him the past couple of years is learning how to be a good teammate and help the younger guys. When you’re the best player on your team, it’s easy to get frustrated with other guys when they don’t do things as well as you do. He was able to mellow out sort of and take a calm approach with those guys when things weren’t going great or a young guy made a mistake.”
For the season, Drake averaged 18 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He led Perry in both categories. He also averaged 3.2 assists per contest. Drake shot 58.5 percent from the field this year.
The 6-foot-5 forward was a four-year starter who amassed 1,483 points during his career. He was the 2020 89er All-Conference Player of the Year and the 3A District 2 All-District selection for the second-consecutive season.
“He’s always been pretty consistent,” Hight said. “I don’t know if he ever topped 30 in his career. I think he had a 29-point game against Prague in the playoffs. He had two of his best games in the playoffs this year.”
The second of those games came in his season finale against Millwood. Last year, the Falcons beat Perry, 45-26, in the 3A Area finals, in a game where the Maroons cut the lead to a single possession in the fourth quarter. Perry lost the next game, ending its 2019 season one win shy of state.
That loss stuck in the crawl of the Maroons. They entered this year with the goal of not just qualifying for state, but winning the championship.
No. 10-ranked Perry entered the postseason 18-5, and with two quick wins, they were set to face Community Christian – ranked No. 6 – in the regional finals. The Maroons rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to pull off the upset 54-47.
Drake said an angry halftime speech by Hight inspired the comeback.
“It was our fourth year of it, so we’ve been sitting through getting the brunt of it when it wasn’t good,” Drake said. “He knew we weren’t completing the path we were supposed to. He told us, ‘Let’s get straight. Let’s get after it. Go play hard in the second half and do what we set up to do, and we’ll win.’ It ended up working out.”
Six days later, Perry battled Millwood in the same game it lost the year prior. The Maroons controlled the game en route to winning by eight.
Drake led the Maroons with one of his best games ever, despite battling foul trouble.
“He did with sitting probably four or five minutes in the second half,” Hight said. “He sat the last two or three minutes of the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth quarter with four fouls. … He had 23 points and 18 rebounds against a lineup that was 6-7, 6-5 and 6-3.
“He’s 6-5, but the rest of our team is 6-0 or under. That game was probably the epitome of what he’s done in his career. He played well at the right time. Really, his last 10 games were his best 10 games.”
The win was one Drake will remember for the rest of his life, especially because of the opposing players said to him and his teammates after the previous game.
“I remember after the Community game, the Community players were saying, ‘See you on Saturday,’” Drake said. “Everybody in the state expected us to lose to Millwood. We knew we were going to win when we stepped on the court. We were ready to play the next Thursday. We were ready to play at state. We weren’t going to play another game Saturday.”
“That was definitely the most exciting moment of my sports career in high school. We won the district in football and that was really exciting, but actually going to state and completing the thing we’ve been talking about since fourth- or fifth-grade basketball was a really happy moment.”
Six days after the win over Millwood, Drake and his teammates – and anyone else who was planning on playing in the 2A-6A state tournaments – learned of heartbreaking news.
Shortly before the first state games were set to begin, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association postponed the state tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic. A couple weeks later, the OSSAA officially canceled all basketball state tournaments.
Thus, Drake and the first-ever Perry boys’ team to advance to the state tournament never got the chance to represent the school known for its wrestling prowess in the final round of the postseason.
“It is really anti-climatic that we don’t get to cap off what we started,” Drake said. “I think in our eyes, we know what we were going to do. We expected to go win. But, it is disappointing not to step out and do it, and play in the Big House.”
Drake’s high school basketball career is over, but his athletic career isn’t done. The Perry quarterback signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
“I’ve been working out basically every day,” Drake said. “I’m trying to lift weights when I can. Actually, two or three days ago, I picked up a football for the first time in a while. I got around and threw the football a bit. I was rusty, of course. I’m excited for this summer and getting to focus on it and not play AAU basketball for the first summer in 10 years. The thing I’m most excited about when it comes to college football is just focusing on being a quarterback.”
