All-Area Football: Cook leads alma mater to best season since ‘04

Russell Cook understands the importance of wins and losses as the Pawnee High football coach, but he’s always tried to help his players become better adults and citizens in their community.
He knows how important athletics can be in helping one down the right path, because it did that for him two decades ago.
Now, he’s leading his alma mater in the classroom and on the gridiron. And, while wins and losses aren’t what ultimately matter in the grand scheme of life, his Black Bears had their best season since 2004 this year.
For leading Pawnee to the Class A state semifinals – a year after failing to make the playoffs because of a tiebreaker – Cook was named the 2019 Stillwater News Press All-Area Football Coach of the Year. It’s his first time earning the honor.
His Black Bears began the season a perfect 13-0 before falling in the state semifinal to Cashion, 34-16. This year marked the first time Pawnee won a playoff game since 2009.
“After we beat Morrison, Tonkawa and Hominy, I think our kids really started believing they could go out and beat anybody,” Cook said. “Then beating Pawhuska the way we did, our kids believed we had a shot to make it all the way.”
Last year, Pawnee finished 7-3 in a three-way tie for third place in the A-5 District. Unfortunately, for the Black Bears, they fell to the fifth place in the standings because of the district points tiebreaker.
They were left out of the 2018 playoffs. The players that came back this year used that for motivation in the offseason and as the season began.
“I truly felt like the district we were in the last two years was one of the toughest in the state,” Cook said. “Last year’s team was playing great at the right time, but we came up a little short.
“We were 7-3 and didn’t make the playoffs. Everybody was disappointed and I think that definitely gave us a chip on our shoulder at the beginning of the year.”
Offensively, the Black Bears were led by a pair of juniors in quarterback Blake Skidgel and running back Trevor Mitchell. However, their nine seniors helped take the program to a place it hadn’t been since they were toddlers.
This class has special meaning for Cook, too.
“This group of seniors really worked hard all four years of high school,” Cook said. “When I came to Pawnee, this is the first group I had in sixth grade. They hold a special place in my heart. Those kids are great kids and they’ve always worked really hard for me. They’ve done a great job all four years they’ve been here for me.
“I knew they were talented and a tough bunch of kids, but to be honest, we didn’t win a game in sixth grade football. So, that tells you how hard they worked coming up through the ranks. They were a dedicated bunch of kids. Each and every year, they won more and more. I think they just grew into who they became. In sixth grade, they were younger and small and still immature, but by the time they were freshmen, many of them were playing for us already.”
Cook took over as the Pawnee coach in 2014 after spending time as an assistant coach in Cushing. He took over his alma mater and went 3-7 in his first year at the helm.
During the next couple of years, his team battled key injuries, but kept fighting for him.
“I knew it was going to take lots of work,” Cook said. “When I took over, we had some good kids in the program, but they had never won before and there had been quite a few coaches over the previous five years. There was a lot of coach turnover. My staff came in and it was definitely a tough year, but there were definitely some games in there we felt we could have won. Each and every year, I think we’ve grown as a staff and I think we’ve grown as a team. The kids have bought in a little more each and every year. This year, we showed we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”
Pawnee advanced to the playoffs in 2016 and 2017, but lost first-round games to rival Hominy – one of which ended in a fight that forced officials to call the game over.
It was a moment Cook wasn’t proud of, but he used it as a teaching moment. What he witnessed on the field wasn’t something he was trying to teach his players and students.
Cook has tried to make his players better adults, because he knows sports helped him avoid going down a negative path during his youth.
“Not everybody is perfect, and when I was younger, I was ornery and ran around my hometown,” Cook said. “I played all sports and I did a lot of different activities in high school. I really think that’s probably what saved me. One of my philosophies is I encourage kids to play everything and go be a part of any groups as they possibly can in our community and our school, because it will make them better adults later. Me not making the best decisions growing up, I think that’s helped me become a better coach and teacher, because I’ve been there and I can serve as a better role model. I think I’ve done my job if I can help one kid not go down that road.
“We take all kids that want to be a part of our program. We try to mentor each and every one of them. A lot of these kids from a small town come from bad situations, so we are their guidance, we are their rides and we are their secret Santa at Christmas when they need one.”
Those are some of the reasons Cook enjoys coaching at the high school he attended before going to Oklahoma State to earn his bachelor’s degree. There is also some tough aspects of the job, too, but it’s a role he’s happy to hold.
“It’s a good thing and a bad thing,” Cook said. “Coming back to your home community is awesome as far as you have great pride within your school system and you’re wanting to see all programs do well. You want to see the kids in every program do good. Some of the negatives is everybody knows you. A lot of times it’s good people come up to me and say what they want, and a lot of times that’s a bad thing as well.
“I’ve always taken in stride and I’ve always gotten along with everybody in town. I have great pride with my community. I believe as a head coach, and a coach in general, you should be a part of your community, go to church in your community and your kids should go to school in that community. Coming back to my hometown is great because I’m coaching some of the kids of players I played with.”
Cook will be coaching those players to improve upon this year’s season. He knows it will be a tough task, but the change of culture and mentality at Pawnee are reasons he believes the program is in good hands.
“There are going to be three or four of them that will be pretty tough to replace,” Cook said. “Overall, this year’s class left a good legacy on how to work hard and how to win. I think that’s going to motivate the younger kids coming up.”