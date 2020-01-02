All-Area Football: Coyle senior Caine sets 8-man rushing record

One month before the season, Coyle High football coach Shane Weathers didn’t know who was going to be his starting running back.
He graduated a pair of seniors from the 2018 season who combined to rush for more than 1,400 yards combined, in addition to his quarterback – his youngest son – who ran for nearly 1,000 yards.
Weathers didn’t know who he was going to turn to for his team’s offense. It was a relative unknown when the Bluejackets began practice in early August.
One month later, Damon Caine rushed for 223 yards in a lopsided season-opening loss. During the next two weeks, Caine amassed 421 yards on the ground in a pair of wins.
Fast forward two months and Caine had set records at Coyle and in 8-man football history in Oklahoma. He finished his senior season with 301 carries for 3,254 yards and 52 touchdowns.
His season ranks eighth all-time in rushing yards in state history, but it’s the best in 8-man history, according to Weathers. Caine’s 52 touchdowns rank fourth in state history.
For his record-breaking season, Caine was named the 2019 Stillwater News Press All-Area Football Player of the Year.
“It’s so crazy,” Caine said. “I never expected to do this. I was just trying to play for my coaches and for my team.
“I didn’t plan anything. I was just wanting to get on the field and do whatever I can for the team. Wherever coach wanted me, that’s where I wanted to go.”
Caine wasn’t even a running back last year for the Bluejackets. He was a wide receiver and tight end in 2018, but found his groove as a tailback this fall.
“At the beginning of the season, it was about game two or three that we noticed he is really special with his cuts and his explosiveness,” Weathers said. “Then the linemen started picking up the game plan that we were wanting to do. At the same time, I was kind of kicking myself for not playing him last year at that position.
“But, he did a great job for us last year in more of a receiving role as a tight end or receiver spot for us. He was our deep threat and we needed that last year. This year, he was our main skill set player, and he touched the ball probably 95 percent of the time.”
Caine moved to Coyle after his freshman year at Edmond North. His parents moved to Langston, so Caine had to adjust from one of the largest Class 6A schools to a Class C school.
It wasn’t easy, but he found a home and a football family.
“It was really different,” Caine said. “I kind of felt out of place, because Coyle is such a small school compared to Edmond North, but everybody there is so nice, so I got used to it. I started feeling more comfortable as time went on.”
He was a part of last year’s team, but became a star this fall. Weathers was happy to see Caine have an amazing senior campaign, because he’s been a joy to coach.
“He’s a good kid who makes good grades,” Weathers said. “He’s a serious student. He’s a good teammate and good to be around in the locker room. He’s even got a joking side to him where he likes to have fun with teammates and friends. He is just an all-around good student-athlete who was wonderful to coach.”
Caine accounted for 82 percent of the Bluejackets’ rushing yards this fall. They passed for only 228 yards, so his rushing yards were vital to helping Coyle to an 8-3 season that ended in the first round of the Class C playoffs.
His first three games were a great start to the season, but Caine surpassed 400 yards rushing in Weeks 4 and 5. He also scored 13 touchdowns in those pair of contests.
Caine’s second-lowest rushing total came in a 55-0 win Week 7. He only ran for 138 yards in that win.
A week later, Caine racked up 431 yards and five touchdowns. His lowest total of the final four games was 269 yards in the regular season finale.
“Close games were really exhausting,” Caine said. “I just tried to tough it out for the team. After midway through the season, I got in better shape and it wasn’t too bad.”
Weathers said he realized how important Caine was to his team, but tried to give him breaks when possible.
“Week 3 when he started rolling, he was still trying to get into shape,” Weathers said. “When he got into shape, it was amazing. He had three games over 400 yards, and two of those were against teams that finished in the final eight of Class C. He wasn’t running 400 yards on someone that didn’t have a winning season – two of those three were teams we had to beat in the fourth quarter.”
Although the season-ending defeat was a 70-60 loss to Sasakwa, Caine left his mark on the field. He carried the ball 39 times for 482 yards and eight touchdowns.
“We’ve had great running backs and some quarterbacks who have ran for 1,000 yards, but never had anyone top that 3,000 mark,” Weathers said. “We pushed him. There were a lot of times he wanted a break. I finally convinced him that if needed a break, we could put him in motion and use him as a decoy, but he could not leave the field. We had enough players, but we didn’t have enough skill-player kids this year.”
While his rushing stats were off the charts, Caine was also a force on the defensive of the ball. He had 50 tackles and one interception. He also had seven fumble recoveries – three for touchdowns.
Caine also scored one reception touchdown, one interception return touchdown and and one kickoff return for a score. He finished with 58 touchdowns on the season.
“He had the most takeaways of anyone on our defense,” Weathers said. “He just has a knack when he tackles to strip the ball. He returned two fumbles for touchdowns, and one of those was a critical one against Covington-Douglas where we needed it. He just took it right from the other player and ran the other way with it.”
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Caine is hoping to play football next year in college. He’s sent his film to various coaches around the state, hoping to draw interest after one of the best single seasons in state history.
“I think a lot of it has to do with maturity,” Weathers said of Caine’s improvement this year. “He’s also been dedicated in the weight room. He stays in shape all year playing basketball and running track. He’s a student-athlete all year round.”