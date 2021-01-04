All-Area Player of the Year: Walker ends career seventh on all-time rushing list

As a freshman, Qwontrel Walker hit the ground running and never looked back until his career came to an end this fall.
Three years later, Walker capped a record-breaking career that put him No. 7 on the state’s all-time career rushing list with 7,630 yards. He also scored 109 touchdowns during a prep career in which the Stillwater High football team won 41 games.
Walker finished his career as the school’s all-time leading rusher, and the six players above him on the state’s all-time list played for Class 3A schools or smaller. No one has run for more yards in Class 4A, 5A and 6A.
For his senior year in which he rushed for more than 1,900 yards and more than 30 touchdowns, Walker was named the Stillwater News Press All-Area Football Player of the Year.
It was the second time he’s earned that distinction. Walker also earned the honor for his sophomore year in which he ran for 2,130 yards despite missing one game and being very limited in two games because of injuries.
“Him carrying the ball – it is what it is,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “He’s a special, talented person in that regard.”
Walker wrapped his highly-successful career rushing for more than 100 yards in 39 of 45 games. He accomplished that feat eight times in 11 games as a freshman.
His first one came in his first prep game at Edmond Memorial. Walker carried the ball 28 times for 126 times and a touchdown in the Pioneers’ 23-7 victory. He ran for 163 yards against Mustang two weeks later before breaking out for 242 yards – on 28 carries – against Putnam City West in the fifth game of his career.
“I didn’t have any type of goals,” Walker said. “I was just like thinking I would come in as an average player at least for my freshman year. I didn’t think about that type of stuff. I tried to stay humble about everything.”
Walker rushed for 1,573 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman. A year later, he ran for more than 100 yards in 11 of 13 games en route to 2,130 yards and 35 touchdowns. Walker ran for over 200 yards in four games, including his career high of 308 yards against Deer Creek.
As a junior, the only game Walker didn’t surpass the 100-yard mark was against Del City. He was returning from an ankle injury and only ran the ball three times for 33 yards. Walker bounced back by totaling 645 yards in the three playoff games to end the season with 2,018 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Heading into this fall, Walker was expected to carry the load for the SHS offense after the Pioneers graduated quarterback Gunnar Gundy and two of the top three wide receivers. Barnard and his staff trusted senior Caleb Allen as their next quarterback, but they also knew they had arguably the best running back in the state in their backfield.
Despite those expectations and defenses scheming to stop him, Walker ran for more than 200 yards in the first five games of the season, extending his streak of such games to seven dating back to the end of his junior season. Walker ended his season with 1,909 yards and 32 touchdowns in just nine games played.
“We obviously thought he was crazy talented and we had pretty high expectations,” Barnard said when asked about what he thought about Walker’s career when it began. “I think if you nailed me down and I’d have to say I’m not sure we would have really known that he could do what he did for such an extended period of time and continue to get better every year.
“I still don’t think he’s hit his ceiling. I think he’s got a lot of room for growth as he grows, keeps working in the weight room and gets on a nutritional program when he gets to college wherever that’s at. I think we’ll see him continue to get better and better.”
The Pioneers had three games canceled because of COVID-19, and were gifted a first-round bye in the playoffs because PC West opted out. The Pioneers could have played four more games that could have helped Walker move up the all-time list and arguably set a career high in yards and touchdowns.
Despite all of the individual accolades Walker has earned, which includes the 6A-II District 1 Player of the Year this fall, he has pushed those aside and cared more about team victories. He would likely take all of those yards and touchdowns back for a state championship.
“He rushed for 109 touchdowns in his career here and he never cared about scoring touchdowns,” Barnard said. “It wasn’t something where he would get bent out of shape if we didn’t let him score enough. None of that mattered to him. He just wanted to win.
“I know for us coaches that was really impressive and humbling for us that he didn’t have an ego when it comes to that kind of thing. He never worried about that stuff. In the second half of games when we’d take him out to play younger guys, we never heard a word or peep out of him. As long as we were winning games, he was happy.”
The Pioneers came close twice and lost to Bixby during Walker’s sophomore and junior seasons. This fall, they fell to Choctaw in the state semifinals to the eventual state runner-up.
“That was annoying,” Walker said of losing in the state title games. “I would definitely want to play them again.”
Walker’s career yards and touchdowns haven’t earned him much in the way of college scholarship offers, despite attempts from his coaches and teammates on social media. They’ve tried to hype up Walker in hopes that some Div. I coaches offer his a scholarship.
He is talking to Div. II and junior college coaches while continuing to work out and improve his speed. Walker has been knocked for his speed, despite only being run down twice in his career – and both of those players are DI stars.
“Everyone sleeps on my speed,” Walker said. “Personally, I think I do need to get faster, but I think I’m fast enough. It’s not that everybody is going to catch me.”
Walker has never talked too much about his speed or other things people have said about him. He’s a quiet teenager who is focused on football and helping his team win games.
His coaches and teammates have joked about how quiet he is, while always being impressed with his talent. Barnard said he will miss Walker on the field, but maybe more as a person whom he’s grown to know better over the years.
“I think it changed a bit as we got to know him,” Barnard said. “He is always pretty quiet and unassuming, but as he got older and got more comfortable around us as coaches, it was a lot less of a thinking game about what he was thinking. He’d talk to us. We got to a place where we had a good relationship with a pretty cool young kid.”
