Despite many unknowns entering the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the News Press area softball season was quite a successful one.
Four teams advanced to their respective state tournaments, and one came away with its first-ever state title. Ripley finished its third-straight state tournament with the coveted state title. Cushing, Morrison and Stillwater also competed at their state tournaments.
There were also many great individual accomplishments along the way. A handful of seniors in the area will be playing collegiate softball next year, with many younger players likely to do the same in the years to come.
This year’s All-Area team was divided into three teams with an honorable mention list. Here is this year’s News Press All-Area squad:
1st Team
Savannah Chenoweth, Perry
The senior pitcher helped Perry to its second-straight winning season. Chenoweth was 7-5 in the circle with a 3.85 ERA in her 69 innings pitched. She also hit .447 with 27 runs, 26 RBI, eight doubles, two triples and six home runs, while only striking out five times all season.
September Flanagan, Morrison
In her sophomore season, Flanagan had the second-highest batting average of the Morrison team. She hit .553 with 57 hits – 22 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs – and 47 RBI. She helped Morrison to a second-straight state tournament.
Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley
The Lady Warriors’ ace followed up her excellent freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season. She was 29-4 in the circle, including three wins at the state tournament. Gobble struck out 242 batters in 166 innings, and recorded an 1.47 ERA. At the plate, she hit .447, including a 6 of 12 at the plate during the state tournament.
Alexandra Griffin, Stillwater
The speedy senior Lady Pioneer hit .423 as the leadoff batter this year. She helped Stillwater get back to the state tournament for the third time in her career. Griffin recorded 25 stolen bases and 44 hits, including eight doubles, one triple, in addition to 13 RBI and 35 runs.
Hailey Kastl, Perkins-Tryon
The Oklahoma State signee earned the conference and district player of the year in her senior season. She hit .545 and stole 41 bases, while helping the Lady Demons to a 20-14 record.
Sidney McLaughlin, Stillwater
As a junior, McLaughlin led the Lady Pioneers at the plate and behind it as the team’s catcher. She hit .455 in 37 games, recording 51 hits, which included 10 doubles and eight home runs. McLaughlin also had 29 RBI and only three strikeouts all season.
Carlee Mollet, Ripley
This year’s All-Area Player of the Year was clutch in the state championship game, going 4 for 4 with a walk, while scoring twice and driving in a run as Ripley won its first softball state title. As the Lady Warriors’ leadoff hitter, Mollet batted .432 this season, recording seven doubles, six triples and five home runs, while earning 33 stolen bases and scoring 68 runs.
Rachel Sherwood, Cushing
Sherwood ended her career at Cushing by being selected to the 3A/4A Middle West All-State Team as a utility player, in addition to being named the 4A District 1 Player of the Year. The Crowder College signee hit .517 with nine home runs as the Lady Tigers’ second baseman.
Hally Vaughn, Morrison
Vaughn took over the primary pitching role for the Lady Wildcats this season. She was 24-3 in the circle, throwing 137 2/3 innings and allowing just 29 earned runs this fall. Vaughn also threw two no-hitters.
At the plate, the sophomore hit .591, recording 40 RBI and scoring 49 runs. She led the team with 69 hits, which included 23 doubles, three triples and six home runs.
Betty Wolfe, Ripley
As one of three seniors on the Lady Warriors’ state title team, Wolfe hit. 480 with 56 RBI, 14 doubles, five triples and three home runs. She also earned an All-State selection this season.
2nd Team
Katelyn Carrier, Cushing
A three-year starter and NOC-Tonkawa signee, Carrier was 14-8 in the circle with a 3.48 ERA, earning region and district pitcher of the year awards. She also hit .372 at the plate in the No. 4 hole.
Paige Day, Mulhall-Orlando
As a senior, Day helped lead the Lady Panthers to an 18-9 record. She hit .378 with three doubles, two triples and one home run. Day scored 27 runs and recorded 17 RBI.
Dakota Hall, Ripley
In her freshman campaign, Hall hit .397 with 11 doubles, six triples and three home runs. She caught 177 innings behind the plate, helping the Lady Warriors to their first-ever state title.
Ashley Larson, Perkins-Tryon
Larson won 20 games as a pitcher for the Lady Demons. She also hit .310 at the plate, helping the Lady Demons to a 20-14 record.
Kelsie McCollom, Ripley
In the state title game, the junior drove in two crucial runs for the Lady Warriors. For the season, McCollom hit .319, earned 37 RBI and recorded two home runs.
Jayse Nicholas, Cushing
As a senior, Nicholas played left field and pitcher. She hit .326 with 31 hits, while also going 8-1 in the circle with a 1.69 ERA. She was chosen as a utility all-district and as an outfielder all-region player.
Kallie Rupp, Morrison
The sophomore was a dangerous hitter, recording a .534 batting average with 63 hits, including 16 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs. She also had 36 RBI and 53 runs this fall.
Makenzi Swick, Stillwater
In her junior season, Swick pitched 125 innings in 27 games, earning a 12-10 record with a 2.74 ERA. At the plate, she hit .264 with seven doubles and three home runs.
Taylor Witter, Perry
This fall, Witter recorded a .479 batting average with 23 hits, including six doubles and two home runs, and 16 RBI while striking out just twice.
Abby Womack, Morrison
The Cowley County Community College signee hit .474 with 46 hits, which included 11 doubles and one home run, and 23 RBI. She was selected to the All-State team.
3rd Team
Addyson Brown, Stillwater
The freshman hit .327 with 35 hits, including nine doubles and two triples, and 21 RBI.
Saylor Collier, Ripley
The sophomore third baseman batted .356, scored 37 runs and stole 21 bases.
Nakiyah Jackson, Cushing
Jackson was an all-district and all-region first baseman who hit .404 with 34 RBI and five home runs.
Cadeynce Lewis, Cushing
The NOC-Tonkawa signee who earned all-district and all-region honors, in addition to an all-state nomination, hit .359 and struck out only five times in 110 plate appearances.
Kaylee Shenold, Mulhall-Orlando
The senior hit .346 with 11 doubles, one triple and one home run this fall.
Rylie Shipp, Perkins-Tryon
As an outfielder this fall, Shipp hit .415 for the Lady Demons.
Kenedee Sullins, Perry
Batting .297 for the season, Sullins recorded eight doubles and two home runs, while earning 25 runs and 20 RBI.
Erica Terrell, Ripley
The speedy senior was an all-region outfield who scored 30 runs and was a key part of three state tournament appearances by Ripley.
Audrey Warriner, Morrison
In her sophomore season, Warriner hit .431 with nine doubles, two triples and nine home runs.
Paris Warriner, Morrison
The junior Lady Wildcat batted .372 with 29 hits, while earning 25 runs and 11 stolen bases.
Honorable Mention
Morrison – Layni Bosler, Josie Burton, Rylee Hughes and Kelli Veit
Mulhall-Orlando – Keylee Beckwith, Kodie McNeill Kaitlyn O’Neal and Emily Parsons
Perkins-Tryon – Graysen Stanley
Ripley – Taylor Boyd, Faith Folden and Carolyn Overton
