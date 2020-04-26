It was a big year for Stillwater area individual wrestlers.
While no team came home with a state championship – though Cushing and Perry finished runners-up in Class 4A and 3A, respectively – it wasn’t from a lack of quality wrestlers.
There was a state medalist at 13 of the 14 weights, with many weights having multiple medalists from around the area.
The following list highlights the cream of the crop this past season, including a combined eight state champions hailing from Stillwater, Cushing, Perry and Pawnee.
106 – Cael Hughes, Stillwater
Hughes went undefeated in his freshman campaign, going 42-0 with a regional and state championship, along with a Perry Tournament of Champions title. The Stillwater freshman won each of his matches at the state tournament by bonus-point victories – a pin in the first round, a 19-4 technical fall in the semifinals and a 10-1 major decision in the championship match.
113 – Brandon Anderson, Cushing
After losing his semifinal match to the eventual state runner-up, Anderson won back-to-back matches to finish third at the Class 4A state tournament. Anderson, the runner-up at regionals, capped his final high school season with a 36-8 record.
120 – Luke Ahrberg, Cushing
The Cushing junior rolled to a state title with his only close match being a 4-2 decision in the semifinals. He nearly won by major decision in the championship match, beating Grove’s Jaydale Whitlock by an 11-4 decision. He finished with a 40-5 record, with a regional crown, along with a title from the Clinton tournament, as well as a fourth-place finish at the Cushing Tiger Invitational.
120 – Gabe Valencia, Perry
The Perry senior finally got over the hump in trying to make it to the championship match of the Class 3A state tournament, and when he did, he made sure it counted. Valencia escaped with a 2-1 decision to close out his high school career with a state championship. He reached the finals with a 19-2 technical fall in the opening round and 10-4 decision in the semifinals. He finished with a 44-11 record, with tournament titles at regionals and the Big 4+4, along with a third-place finish at the Cushing Tiger Invitational – beating Cushing’s Luke Ahrberg by 13-4 major decision – and a fourth-place finish in the Perry Tournament of Champions.
126 – Ryan Smith, Perry
Smith capped his high school career with a second-straight state championship. The Perry senior breezed through the first rounds of state with a pair of second-period pins, then picked up a 9-4 decision in the title match. Smith finished with a 41-3 record, with a regional championship, a runner-up finish at the Cushing Tiger Invitational and fourth-place finish at the Big 4+4 tournament.
132 – Carter Young, Stillwater
Young got back on top of the podium after finishing runner-up as a sophomore last season. The 2018 Class 6A state champion – from Sand Springs that year – had to rally in his semifinal match to win by 9-6 decision before getting a 4-1 victory in the title round. He finished with just one loss on the year, with a 47-1 record – including championship performances at the regional tournament and the Big 4+4 and Perry Tournament of Champions.
138 – Caleb Owen, Perry
Owen went 1-2 at state, picking up his lone win in the consolation bracket with a 10-5 decision. He finished his freshman campaign with a 24-23 record and a third-place finish at the regional tournament.
145 – Dylan Avery, Perry
After playing football in his final year of high school, Avery took time to get back down to a wrestling weight he was comfortable with. But the time was well spent, as he won his third state championship (at his heaviest weight) and only gave up six points in three matches at state. He won by 17-2 technical fall in the opening round, then had an 8-2 decision in the semis and a 5-2 win for the crown. He closed his season with a 49-8 record, which included tournament titles at regionals and the Big 4+4, along with a runner-up finish at the Perry Tournament of Championships and third at the Cushing Tiger Invitational.
152 – Tanner Robinson, Stillwater
In his first trip to the state tournament, the Stillwater senior advanced all the way to the championship match – losing to Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson, who had just two losses all year. Robinson won tight matches in the first two rounds, a 5-4 decision and a 10-8 sudden victory in the semifinals. He finished with a 42-12 record, with a regional championship, a second-place finish at the Big 4+4 and fourth at the Perry Tournament of Champions.
160 – Blake Skidgel, Pawnee
The junior Black Bear finished off a one-loss campaign by picking up a pin in the state championship match in Class 3A – becoming Pawnee’s 17th state wrestling champion, and its first since 2014. Prior to the pin in the final, the junior opened the tournament with a fall and then held on for a 5-0 decision in the semifinals. He finished with a 38-1 record on the year.
170 – Gage Hockett, Cushing
Hockett capped his prep career with another state title by dominating the competition at Class 4A. He collected back-to-back falls to open the state tournament, then earned a 10-4 decision in the championship match. He finished with a 43-4 record, with tournament titles at the regional event and the Clinton tournament, along with a runner-up finish at the Cushing Tiger Invitational.
182 – Hayden Fry, Cushing
Fry came up one win shy of being on the podium at the Class 4A state tournament. The runner-up at regionals lost in the semifinal to Tuttle’s Luke Surber – an Oklahoma State signee who went on to win his third state championship. The Cushing junior then lost in the consolation semifinals to finish with a 32-15 record on the season.
195 – William Simpson, Cushing
Simpson suffered just his fourth loss of the season in the state semifinals to the eventual runner-up, but responded in the consolation bracket with back-to-back victories to earn a third-place finish. Simpson, who had won a regional title, capped his junior year with a 43-4 record – including a title from the Clinton tournament.
220 – Mason Little, Cushing
After finishing third at the regional tournament, the Cushing senior fought tooth and nail to get to the championship match at Class 4A. He won his opening match by 2-1 decision, then knocked off Bristow’s Luke Fortney – just his second loss of the season – by a 2-1 tiebreaker win, before falling the final. Little finished with a 35-14 record, which includes a Clinton tournament championship.
285 – Alton Allen, Perkins-Tryon
Allen nearly became just the second state wrestling champion for Perkins-Tryon. After dominating the first two rounds at state with a 9-1 major decision and a third-period pin, Allen lost by 3-1 decision in the championship match to Davis’ Cooper Webb – who had just one loss on the season. Allen finished his senior season with a 37-3 record, along with a regional championship.
HONORABLE
MENTION
Johnny Leverich (106), Cushing
Angel Tiscareno (106), Perry
Gabe Fontanez (113), Stillwater
Cade Nicholas (126), Stillwater
Evan Kennedy (126), Cushing
Hayden Lemmons (132), Cushing
Logan Smith (132), Perry
Gavin Blank (138), Cushing
Dax Hughes (145), Stillwater
Deryk Allen (145), Cushing
Malique Barber (145), Pawnee
Gauge Goldman (152), Morrison
Gavin Wood (152), Cushing
Kohl Witter (152), Perry
Gunner Mittasch (152), Pawnee
Josh Kime (160), Perry
Beau Stokes (285), Cushing
Chuck Long (285), Pawnee
