Becoming a four-time high school state wrestling champion in Oklahoma is no easy feat.
And while Cael Hughes just accomplished the first step in at least attempting that, the Stillwater High freshman understands that a lot can happen between now and then.
Hughes went undefeated in his rookie campaign at 106 pounds to earn him the Stillwater News Press All-Area Wrestler of the Year honor.
“I think it’s especially cool, coming out my first year, it’s nice to receive awards like this,” Hughes said. “It shows my hard work has paid off in the end.”
While it started him on his path toward perhaps becoming the next four-time state champion in Oklahoma, he’s already anticipating that as he grows older. He may grow bigger – and run into more talent with more experience at heavier weights.
“I just know I’m going to be getting bigger, and these bigger weight classes will have guys older than me, so I know I might be at a disadvantage as far as strength, so I need to work on my technique and have that be the deciding factor,” Hughes said.
“Guys at the bigger weights are moving a little slower than the little guys, so that will definitely be an advantage for me, because I know how to move and will be able to out-move and score on them because they won’t be used to that.”
But if he were to grow in size, he believes what he has learned at the smallest weight in the high school ranks can translate even if he eventually puts on weight.
He already has a lightning-fast shot that made him so dangerous – to the point he was able to steamroll the competition at the state tournament. He won each of his matches with bonus-point victories, from a fall in the first round, a technical fall in the semifinal and a 10-1 major decision in the championship against Broken Arrow’s Christian Forbes.
Forbes was actually a familiar foe for the Pioneer freshman.
A sophomore at Broken Arrow, the Class 6A state finalist was a training partner with Hughes, who at times took trips to the Tulsa area for tougher competition in the wrestling room.
“It’s nice that we aren’t competing against each other now, because we can train and make each other better for bigger things – like a national championship,” Hughes said. “I’m really glad I got to meet him in the finals, because I’ve known him for a really long time and had trained together for ages. It was really cool to get to wrestle him.”
A Fargo National finalist in both folkstyle and Greco – winning the national championship in the folkstyle – Hughes is obviously waiting to find out what events he will be able to compete in this summer as the novel coronavirus has brought a halt to sports.
But if the usual summer season does happen for wrestling, he’s thinking bigger picture this year.
“I’d like to win at Fargo again, obviously, but this year, I’m kind of shooting to get a spot on the World Team,” Hughes said. “That’s like the next level up for me.”
But while he’s not be able to train with teammates or competitors, he’s still keeping in top form during the pandemic – helped with having an older brother in Dax Hughes who was a state qualifier for SHS at 145 pounds and a father who is an assistant wrestling coach.
“We have a little mat in the garage that I’ve been wrestling around with my brother on,” the Stillwater freshman said. “We’ve been lifting every day and doing some workouts to help stay in shape.”
