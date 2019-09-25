Three games into the 2019 season, nothing has been decided in District 6A Div. II-1, but it will all work itself out during the next seven weeks.
Beginning Thursday night, district action begins with a matchup of perennial powers in Lawton. Midwest City (0-3) makes the trek down south to play Lawton High (3-0) in a game that could determine a playoff spot come November.
Neither team is expected to win the district, but opposing coaches know neither can be counted out of the running.
On Friday, Stillwater hosts Deer Creek, and Del City travels to Choctaw for a pair of key district contests. All four teams are anticipated to compete for the district championship, with Stillwater and Del City as the favorites to battle for the top spot.
“It looks to me like it’s us and Del City are probably the top two teams, with Choctaw, Midwest and Lawton fighting for those last two spots,” SHS football coach Tucker Barnard said. “I got to watch Deer Creek live last week, and I got to watch Choctaw live and they both look like really good opponents. Deer Creek could knock someone off and they could enter that picture.”
Stillwater enters its homecoming contest with an unblemished record after beating three Class 6A-I opponents with ease. Yet, none of those wins matter now.
The Pioneers have seven district contests ahead of them that will determine whether or not they will play the playoffs as one of the top four district teams. They are the reigning district champs, but that also doesn’t matter beginning this week.
“It’s a big game for us,” Barnard said. “Our last conference game and first district game, so we’ve got a couple of goals that are tied up in this one deal. We’ve got a few new wrinkles we’re working on right now. We just feel like we have a lot of work to do in the run game with our linemen and getting everybody on the same page.”
In addition to being a district game, Friday’s contest is also homecoming for Stillwater. Seven SHS football players will be escorting the homecoming court onto the field before the game for the ceremony.
Other than the pre-game coronation, Barnard doesn’t believe homecoming week causes his team any problems.
“The guys look forward to homecoming, too, but I think it’s more about how we’re going to have a great crowd,” Barnard said. “It seems like it’s always a big game. I can’t think of any time where we’ve had a homecoming game that wasn’t against a big opponent. … I don’t think it will be a huge distraction. We’ll have a pep rally and the ceremony before the game. In my time here, I’ve not seen where they kids let it mess with them too much. I expect this week will be the same.”
Stillwater (3-0) has won the past two games against Deer Creek since dropping the 2016 contest. Last year, the Pioneers cruised to a 49-28 win. They led 42-14 through three quarters.
SHS tailback Qwontrel Walker carried the ball 31 times for 303 yards and four touchdowns in the 2018 contest. Deer Creek limited star wideout Anthony Bland to a pair of receptions for 14 yards.
Bland is coming off a big game at Southmoore last week where he caught eight passes for 118 yards. Meanwhile, Walker was limited to 11 carries for 103 yards in an easy win where he wasn’t required to do much for the Pioneers’ offense.
“In the pass game last week, we did a good job of taking what was there and not getting greedy,” Barnard said. “Gunnar had a great night based on really good decision making.”
Through three games, Barnard hasn’t been too surprised at how defenses scheme to face his squad. He said it changes week to week as to whether opponents focus on slowing Stillwater’s ground game with Walker or try to stop Gundy’s aerial attack.
Thus far, it’s been more about trying to keep the Pioneers from beating them with big passing plays. That’s allowed Gundy to work the underneath routes more, while opening up lanes for Walker to run for big chunks of yardage.
“So far, I think we’re seeing two high safeties than what we’ve ever seen before,” Barnard said. “People know that we can go deep on both sides of field. I think that’s got people a little concerned. We’re still forcing people to make a decision of where they want to put their people.”
Barnard expects to see a strong rushing attack from Deer Creek, which is a change from previous Antlers squads. Tyler Travis has carried the ball 56 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns through three games.
Meanwhile, Gavin Houska has thrown for only 240 yards as the Antlers’ quarterback. He has one touchdown and two interceptions on the season.
Deer Creek (2-1) finished last year with a 4-6 record.
“We think they are improved,” Barnard said. “They’re lining up and running the ball a lot more. Offensively, they look more like us than going five wide like they’ve done the past few years. They will still do that, but they play with a lot of two-back sets and use a tight end. They’ve got a really good running back, so we expect a strong running game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.