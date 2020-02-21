With big performances from Kayla Frank and Emily Cavett, Glencoe’s girls basketball team extended its season with a victory Friday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers outplayed Prue on their way to a 65-39 win at home in the Class A-II regional consolation bracket.
Frank led the way with 23 points despite some foul trouble, and Cavett added 18 points.
Glencoe (19-9) jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and never turned back. Offense was not hard to come by for the Lady Panthers, as they scored at least 13 points in each period.
Glencoe coach Chad Tsotigh said a couple of his starters had to sit for extended time because of fouls, but his team found a way to win big.
“We had some younger girls step up,” Tsotigh said. “After we lost some intensity in the second quarter, everything clicked in the third quarter, and we were able put it away.”
The Lady Panthers will play for a chance to go to the area tournament at 1:30 Saturday against Davenport. The game will be played at Glencoe.
Panthers top Oilton in shootout
Fueled by a huge third quarter, Glencoe’s boys team used its offense to advance in the postseason Friday afternoon.
Glencoe beat Oilton 71-61 at home in the Class A-II regional consolation bracket and will play Saturday for a chance to go to the area tournament.
Three players in Glencoe’s offense went for double-digit points. Jordan Beaver scored 20, Jaken Weedn had 16 and Tre’ Speer pitched in 16.
For Oilton, Logan Lovgren made up for most of the scoring, pouring in 35 points.
Glencoe (15-13) led by eight at the half, and scored 27 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 13 heading into the fourth.
Oilton (17-12) outscored Glencoe by three in the fourth, but it was not enough.
Glencoe coach Jeff Weedn said he was proud of his team to avoid elimination from the playoffs.
“It’s all about surviving and advancing,” Weedn said. “We’re excited for a chance to play for a spot in the Area Tournament.”
Glencoe will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home against Ripley where the victor advances to Area.
Lady Demons handle Metro Christian for district title
The Class 4A No. 18 Perkins-Tryon girls basketball team had no trouble in its 63-40 victory against Metro Christian Friday night.
Ella Rains had herself a night with 24 points, putting her team over for the 3A-I District 4 championship.
Perkins-Tryon led 20-10 at the end of the first, and the Lady Demons added on to their lead in the second and third quarters to take a 25-point lead into the final quarter.
Eight players scored for Perkins-Tryon, which notched its 19th victory of the season.
Perkins-Tryon coach Jerry Burnett said his team had girls step up defensively guarding Metro’s best scorers. He said because of that his team was clicking all night.
The Lady Demons will host the victor of Saturday’s game between Oologah and McLain in the winners bracket of regionals on Thursday.
Hight reaches 200 career wins
Friday night will be one to remember for Perry coach Brandon Hight.
The Class 3A No. 10 Maroons used a strong scoring performance from Mason Drake to beat Chandler 66-36 on Friday night at home.
The victory not only secured the 3A-I District 4 championship for Perry, but also the 200th career win for Hight.
Perry (19-5) outscored Chandler (7-14) in every quarter and had eight players put points on the board.
Perry assistant coach Beau Custer said the Maroons came out and played well, and the second quarter was when they broke the game open.
Perry heads to the regional tournament Thursday in the winners bracket, where it will play the victor of Saturday’s game between Prague and Meeker.
