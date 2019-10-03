Area FB preview: Demons look to continue dominating start to season

Perkins-Tryon is off to a hot start to the 2019 season and looks to continue it against a one-win Blackwell team this week.
The Demons have played just one game that was decided by single digits – a last-second 35-32 win over rival Cushing in Week 2. P-T opened district play last week with a monster 49-7 road win at winless Mannford to increase its season scoring average to 37 points per game, and outscored its opponents outside of Cushing 114-14.
The Maroons travel to Perkins after getting rolled by Kingfisher (2-2) at home, 54-12. Their lone win on the season was when they dipped down to Class 2A to take on a winless Newkirk team, winning 56-12.
In last year’s matchup, the Demons dominated on the road, beating Blackwell 63-20.
CUSHING (1-3, 1-0) at TECUMSEH (2-2, 0-1)
The Tigers picked up their first win in dominating fashion last week with a 53-6 win over Madill after suffering three losses by three points each to open the season.
Tecumseh opened district play last week at Tuttle, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, with a 43-7 loss.
In nondistrict action, Tecumseh rolled two a pair of wins over Seminole and Bridge Creek in Class 3A, after losing to Bethel (3-1) in to open the season.
Last year’s game between these two teams was a shootout, with the Tigers winning 34-33 – which was the deciding factor between Cushing making the playoffs and Tecumseh failing to reach the playoffs.
HENNESSEY (0-4, 0-1) at PERRY (3-1, 0-1)
The Maroons are getting a little home cooking for the first time in over a month after suffering their first loss of the season.
Coming off a 41-14 loss at Chisholm last week, Perry plays its first home game since a Week Zero matchup with Fairview. And the Maroons are getting the perfect opponent for their homecoming game.
Hennessey is winless on the year, though finally found some offense last week against Alva (2-2, 1-0). The Eagles lost 61-49, but it was the first time this year they scored more than two touchdowns – having combined for 12 points through their first three games.
Perry steamrolled Hennessey 49-20 last year, which also came a week after losing to Chisholm in the district opener. It was the start of six-straight wins to earn the district title.
PAWNEE (4-0, 2-0) at WOODLAND (1-3, 0-2)
The Black Bears are one of just 10 remaining undefeated teams in Class A four games into the season. And that streak may continue on another week.
Pawnee travels to Woodland to face a 1-3 Cougars team whose only win is over a winless Sayre team that has scored just 18 points through four games.
Woodland has been outscored 93-0 in its first two district games – a 63-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Pawhuska, and then a 30-0 defeat to Morrison, which lost to Pawnee 20-6.
The Black Bears opened district play last week with a hard-fought 22-6 win over Tonkawa – which was the first loss of the season for the defending state champs. It will get difficult for Pawnee next week, though, with back-to-back games against Hominy (3-1, 0-1) and Barnsdall (4-1, 2-1).
Pawnee won last year’s meeting with Woodland 48-20.
REGENT PREP (4-0) at YALE (0-4)
Yale’s final nondistrict game will be a tough one with the No. 2-ranked team in Class B coming to town.
The Bulldogs are still searching for their first win of the season after narrowly losing to Maud in a gritty 6-0 game.
Regent Prep has had a stymie defense to start the season. The Rams have allowed just two touchdowns through four games, while winning each game by a mercy rule. They have outscored their opponents 212-12.
Regent Prep won last year’s meeting with Yale 32-22.
Yale will shift gears after this week to district play, opening at Prue (4-1).
COYLE (3-1, 1-0) at BRAY-DOYLE (2-2)
The Bluejackets shift away from district play this week and will move up a class to get in a test.
After a 68-50 district win over Medford last week, Coyle travels for the fourth time in five games to take on Bray-Doyle in Class B.
Bray-Doyle is coming of a 52-6 loss to Velma-Alma – a Class A squad – after back-to-back wins against Class C teams Thackerville and Paoli.
The Bluejackets – who did not face Bray-Doyle last year – will return to district play next week with an important road game against No. 2-ranked Southwest Convenant (3-0, 1-0).
