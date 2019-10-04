In a game that was expected to be closer, Coyle took care of business against Class B Bray-Doyle on the road Friday night.
A 52-6 victory against the Donkeys was only the beginning for the Bluejackets on their second record-breaking week in a row.
Coyle running back Damon Caine continued his historic season for the Bluejackets by breaking his own rushing record from the previous week, rushing for 415 yards in the contest. Last week, Caine racked up 402 yards against Medford in what was then considered the best performance in school history.
Coyle (4-1, 1-0 District C-3) has gotten off to a strong start against their Class B opponents as they improved to 3-1 against the larger Class B schools on the season. The season opener against Pioneer-Pleasant Vale was the lone loss for the Bluejackets through five weeks.
Coyle coach Shane Weathers was satisfied with the performance from his team in a game without two of their starters, but felt like the beginning of the game could still have been better.
“We were kind of sloppy,” Weathers said. “We had a lot of penalties and holding calls. Once we got all that corrected, we just started to get all big chunks.”
Weathers said that Caine rushed for six touchdowns on the evening, including touchdowns of 82, 68 and 65 yards. Caine would also average over 17 yards per carry on the night.
Coyle hosts Class C No. 2 Southwest Covenant next week in district play.
Yale drops to 0-5 with loss to Class B No. 2 Regent Prep
A tough season continued for the Yale Bulldogs when they faced off with Class B No. 2 Regent Prep on Friday night.
The Bulldogs concentrated their efforts on stopping Division I-caliber receiver Jack Wright in the contest. Wright scored a rushing touchdown and had a receiving touchdown on the night.
But Regent Prep’s other targets would dominate the game for Rams en route to a 54-8 victory. Yale coach Johnny Ray explained his thoughts from his team’s effort and the success of the game plan in the loss.
“We wanted to shut down that one kid,” Ray said. “Make the other kids beat us. And that’s what they did. So hats off to them.”
Ray was really impressed with the Rams, calling them the top team in the state. He explained what the Rams did right that helped improve them to 5-0.
“They just got out-athleted tonight,” Ray said. “… In the end they just had too many athletes, (they were) too much to beat for us.”
Yale travels to Prue next week to begin District B-7 play.
