Pawnee High continued rolling on through its stellar season with a come-from-behind victory at Barnsdall High School on Thursday night.
The Black Bears remain undefeated (7-0, 5-0 District A-5) after a scare against the Panthers (5-3, 2-3) who were up by four late in the game before Pawnee scored a late-game touchdown to win 24-20.
Pawnee has now matched its total win number from 2018 with its seventh win of the season. The Black Bears missed the playoffs last season with a 7-3 record, despite it being coach Russell Cook’s then-best mark at the school.
The Black Bears’ offense executed on some late-game heroics after forcing the Panthers to punt with only three minutes and 54 seconds left in the game. Pawnee marched down the field on an 86-yard touchdown drive.
The Panthers received the ball with 54 seconds left in the game, but were unable to move down the field, sealing the win for Pawnee.
Cook said that his team responded well in a tough game.
“The kids faced adversity tonight,” Cook said. “The kids stepped up and showed great character. Barnsdall played well and you can’t take that away from them, but our kids faced some adversity tonight and we came out victors on top.”
Pawnee returns home to play Fairview next Friday.
Coyle shuts out Welch
Coyle took care of business against winless Welch on the road on Thursday night.
The Bluejackets (5-2, 2-1 District C-3) won by way of mercy rule in a 55-0 route of the Wildcats (0-7, 0-3) that was ended at halftime.
Coyle was coming off of a 38-14 loss to Southwest Covenant at home last Friday and looked to come back strong with a victory on the road.
Damon Caine was the star of the show once again, rushing for 138 yards and four touchdowns in only one half of play and recovering three fumbles and taking one of them back for a touchdown.
Though the rushing attack was their forte, Coyle threw the ball one time in the game; a 47-yard touchdown pass.
Coyle’s defense also came to play, forcing five turnovers in the shortened game.
Bluejackets coach Shane Weathers was pleased with his team’s performance after a tough loss a week ago.
“Our big players stepped up,” Weathers said. “Our line was so much bigger and stronger than theirs that they were outmatched at the line of scrimmage and caused a lot of turnovers.”
Coyle returns home to face Covington-Douglas next Friday.
Perkins-Tryon wins at Kingfisher for first time since 2002
Seventh-ranked Perkins-Tryon beat No. 8 Kingfisher 34-13 on the road on Thursday night.
The Demons (6-1, 3-1 District 3A-1) are on a roll this season with only one loss, a heartbreaker to Heritage Hall last Friday.
Junior quarterback Austin Mages played lights out, scoring five touchdowns for the Demons in their victory.
P-T put the Yellowjackets (4-3, 3-1) to bed early by scoring 21 points in the second quarter alone.
Demons coach Bruce Williams was proud of Mages’ play during the game, but it was a team effort to keep the lid on the Yellowjackets.
“Austin’s always a part of our game plan,” Williams said. “He makes us go, either throwing it or running it. He’s our number one guy, he’s our quarterback, he can do it all.”
This was the first victory for the Demons at Kingfisher since 2002. Williams says that’s not something his team was thinking about at any point in the game.
“To be honest with you, I had no idea that stat even existed,” Williams said. “I didn’t know when the last time we won there was, but I know it hasn’t been often. Our defense just played phenomenally”
Perkins-Tryon takes on Bridge Creek at home next Friday.
Tigers fall to Bethany at home, 62-28
Cushing High (2-5, 2-2 District 4A-2) took a crushing defeat at the hands of top-ranked Bethany (7-0, 4-0) on Thursday night.
The Tigers lost 62-28 in a high-scoring affair that seemed to get away from them early on in the contest.
Bethany went up 49-21 at halftime which proved to be an insurmountable lead for the Tigers to overcome as they were held to only one touchdown in the second half.
The Bronchos never took their foot off of the gas, scoring 13 points in the second half to make sure that the Tigers were unable to mount any sort of comeback effort.
Cushing is home again next Friday as they take on Harrah.
