The Chisholm Longhorns put on a show in their 41-14 defeat of Class 2A No. 10 Perry on Friday night to improve their record to 2-2 through four weeks.
Maroon senior quarterback Mason Drake struggled on the night, throwing a pick-six in the loss to hurt the Maroons' chances,
Perry coach Travis Cole would blame himself for the loss, which makes it 7-straight defeats for the Maroons in the series.
Cole thought the team started the second half better than they did in the first. The Maroons would score on their second possession of the half before the game was out of reach.
“We had a little trouble moving the ball early in the second half,” Cole said. “The defense played a bit better in the second half, but we couldn’t quite get rolling offensively and put ourselves in a hole that was too big to get out of."
Perry drops to 3-1 on the season with the loss in the District 2A-1 opener. Perry will play at home for the first time since August when they play Hennessey at 7 p.m. next Friday at Daniels Field.
Perkins-Tryon wins in near shutout at Mannford
The Perkins-Tryon High defense pitched a near shutout and quarterback Austin Mages threw six touchdown passes to different receivers as the Demons rolled 49-7 against the Mannford Pirates.
Mages' performance stood out to P-T coach Bruce Williams on a night where the score was never in doubt. Mages would play for the majority of three quarters in the win.
“We would like to run the football first,” Williams said of the passing performance. “They did a good job of stopping the run and they were stacking the box and making us throw it. We had a lot of success throwing it.”
Williams would mention the defensive performance the Demons put in as well.
“Our defense has played lights out all year,” Williams said. “… I think they are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
P-T (4-0, 1-0 District 3A-1) hosts Blackwell next Friday at McIlvain Field.
Coyle wins shootout against Medford
The Coyle Bluejackets outscored the Medford Cardinals 68-50 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Damon Caine, Jr. set a new career high with over 400 total yards in the victory for the Bluejackets. The Bluejackets were without their backup running back on the night, so Caine would take the brunt of the carries for Coyle.
Caine spoke about his record-breaking night.
“I just had to run behind my blockers to give us the lead and take it home,” Caine said.
The win opens District C-3 play for the Bluejackets on the right note. Weathers was impressed with the effort and energy the teams showed throughout the night.
“It was a battle,” Weathers said. “We got up on them quick with two touchdowns and it looked like they were going to quit, and then we gave up a kickoff return to let them right back in it.”
Weathers said that Medford would only get as close as 10 points away from tying the Bluejackets on the night. It was a good win for the Bluejackets against a team Weathers considers the cream of the crop in Coyle's district alongside Covington-Douglas, Southwest Covenant and the Bluejackets.
Coyle plays Bray-Doyle on the road next Friday.
