YUKON – Qwontrel Walker broke the spirits of Choctaw High fans Friday night at Millers Stadium.
After Choctaw drove down the field and scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, the Stillwater High junior running back took all of two plays to even the score.
Walker, who had been banged up during the second half of the season and only returned to limited action last week, took his second carry for a long touchdown run. It was the second offensive play of the game for Stillwater.
“All I seen was grass, so I just ran,” Walker said. “I got a really good block from Luke McEndoo on the play.”
It was also a sign of things to come. Behind Walker’s big night on the ground, Stillwater cruised to a 62-12 win over Choctaw in the Class 6A-II state semifinals. It marked the second blowout win over Choctaw for the Pioneers, with the first being a 74-14 win last month.
“It was closer,” Barnard joked. “They came out and played really well early and kind of pressed us a bit. As time goes on, we were able to wear them down a bit.”
Walker carried the ball 12 times for 184 yards in last week’s win, but he made his presence known early and often Friday night. He carried the ball 11 times during Stillwater’s first 15 plays.
He amassed 145 yards and three touchdowns on those first 11 carries. He helped give SHS a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Walker finished his night with 31 carries for 254 yards and five touchdowns. It was a season-high in carries and yards.
“I think I did pretty well,” Walker said. “Last time, I scored six (touchdowns) and my coach was complaining I only had 120 yards on them. Then Coach (Mike) Gundy told me to have the best game of my life, so I had to.”
Barnard confirmed he had been poking fun at Walker all week and it paid off.
“I had kind of been gigging Qwontrel all week,” Barnard said. “He had 128 yards last time we played them, so I kept messing with him about whether he was going to put up more than that. Of course, he kept reminding me we made him only play a half.”
Walker wasn’t the only Pioneer to have a big night. On what seemed like a quiet night for senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown – to go along with a rushing touchdown – one senior wideout had a big game.
Jack Smithton once again had a huge game in the state semifinal. The senior wide receiver scored three touchdowns last year against Booker T. Washington.
On Friday, Smithton was Gundy’s favorite target. He caught seven passes for 149 yards.
“I guess I just get lucky or something,” Smithton said. “The ball just comes my way during these games.”
Barnard was proud of Smithton.
“What a game,” Barnard said. “He had a great game. He wasn’t used to it and he started cramping at the end. I’m really proud of him. He’s such an awesome kid.”
Choctaw constantly double teamed Stillwater’s leading receiver on the season in senior Anthony Bland. He caught three passes for 27 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.
Fellow senior Garrick Martin also hauled in two receptions for 62 yards in the win.
“We have some things we can do against that type of defense, but we try to find the softer spots,” Barnard said. “Later on, it softened up a bit. For us, it’s trying to not swim upstream.”
While the offense put up big numbers again, the Stillwater defense had another big night. The Pioneers intercepted Choctaw QB Thad Williams four times. SHS senior Kobe Holley accounted for three of those interceptions.
Stillwater also held the Yellowjackets to 79 rushing yards and 135 passing yards. Last week, they put up nearly 400 yards of offense against Muskogee.
“I’m super proud of those guys,” Barnard said. “We put a lot of pressure on them in the backfield.”
The Pioneers will now face Bixby in the state title game for the second-straight year. Bixby beat Del City, 47-13, on Friday night.
“Everybody has been talking about it for eight weeks or however long – or 51 weeks,” Barnard said. “We’re excited and fired up and ready to go. It’s going to be fun.”
