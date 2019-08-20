Mother Nature hasn’t done Stillwater High football many favors during the past few months.
It all dates back to the Class 6A-II state championship game on Nov. 30. As predicted, thunderstorms rolled into Owasso during the second half of the game and weather halted the contest for 2 hours and 15 minutes. That came after the opening kickoff was delayed 25 minutes for lightning.
The Pioneers were held scoreless during the remainder of the game and lost to Bixby, which won its fourth state title in five years.
Stillwater’s opening day of spring football practice was cut short because of lightning. Midway through practice, a few clouds rolled through the area and lightning was detected on what was a rather sunny day.
The Pioneers headed inside for the required 30 minutes. Less than two minutes after returning to the field, lightning was again detected. Some position groups went inside for a bit, but the first day was not a successful one.
“It has been a little crazy,” SHS football coach Barnard said. “This is good stuff to have to deal with. I’m going to be a glass-half-full kind of guy right here. This adversity, this stuff that screws up all your plans and makes things hard on you – we need to learn how to deal with it.
“We didn’t deal with it very well in the championship last year. This is all right. We build this into a conversation with team about stuff happens and plans get messed up, and you don’t get to throw your hands up in the air and make excuses. You still have to perform.”
Last week, temperatures reached above 100 degrees on Aug. 12 when the Pioneers – and the rest of the state – were scheduled to start fall practice. Stillwater was going to take the field at 6 p.m., but that changed.
Due to the heat and heat index, Barnard and his coaches pushed back taking the field by two hours. They had meetings inside before coming outside for the first time this season.
Yet, heat wasn’t the problem that night. During the practices, storms rolled through north of Stillwater, and lightning continually flashed in the northern sky.
Eventually, the western edge of the storms dipped far enough south they impacted the Pioneers’ practice. Lightning forced a 30-minute delay, and practice didn’t end until well after 10 p.m.
“We pushed all the way back to eight o’clock, hoping it would be good,” Barnard said. “It was actually 8:03 when we got a reading that said we could go practice. I laugh about that a little bit, but that’s kind of how we roll.
“We’re paying attention and we’re watching it. I think the kids are even wondering. They’re seeing that lightning and wondering why are we out here? But we’ve got trainers and they’re watching that stuff closely. When it’s 20 miles away, it’s not going to push us off the field.”
Despite Mother Nature interfering with the opening day of fall practice, Barnard said he has tried to stay positive, although it is frustrating to keep changing plans.
“I told the coaches as we were coming off the field, ‘This is a free practice anyway,’” Barnard said. “A couple years ago, we couldn’t have this practice on Monday – everybody had to wait until Tuesday. This is a relatively new thing. I came up my whole life and practice started on Tuesday. Now they’ve added it in where we have this optional day Monday. It’s kind of a freebie. We got to get out and get our juices flowing a bit and turn the lights on. That was all fun.”
Stillwater once again had to deal with Mother Nature on Monday. With temperatures around 100 degrees and the heat index well into triple digits, the Pioneers canceled their practice.
Unfortunately, the temperatures aren’t expected to cool down until possibly Thursday or Friday. Stillwater will host a multiple team scrimmage Friday, with the varsity squads beginning at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.
While constantly monitoring the weather and changing practice times hasn’t been fun, Stillwater might be one of the best teams in the state equipped to handle canceled or shortened practices. One big reason is the high number of returning starters on both sides of the ball.
That’s also helped make practices run quite smooth. The returning players know what to expect and what to do.
“There are wrinkles that we’ve added and there are options that we have that we didn’t have last year to where we can take it one step further,” Barnard said. “We have a lot of if-then situations. There could one, two or three things that happen after our play call, and we don’t know which one of those things is going to happen.
“When you have these veteran guys who understand the basics and they understand the rules of the system, now you can start adding more if-then scenarios. … It gives us more flexibility, and I think it makes us a little harder for an opposing offense offense or defense to nail down what we’re doing. I hope we’re getting to a place where we’re pretty difficult to scout on both sides of the ball.”
