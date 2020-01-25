GLENCOE – Hillary Patterson’s team may have won Thursday night, but she was far from happy following the contest.
Patterson’s Morrison High girls’ basketball team squeaked out a win in the first round of the Glencoe Tournament. It was a 55-49 victory for the Lady Wildcats, who ended a two-game skid with the win.
However, their coach wasn’t pleased with her team that beat the same Yale squad by 20 earlier this month.
“The win is nice – a win is a win,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to go home and appreciate that, but at the end of the day, we have to play better than that if we’re going to win some tougher games. We’re not playing well right now, so we’ve got to regroup and figure out where we are.”
Patterson explained what she wasn’t happy about Thursday night.
“Right now, our work ethic isn’t where it needs to be,” Patterson said. “I think we need to play with a little more heart and passion than what we’re playing with.”
For Yale coach Craig Garner, it was a tough loss. His team cut the Morrison lead to two points with 34 seconds left.
Then, late turnovers and Morrison free throws sealed the deal. Garner’s Lady Bulldogs fall to the consolation side of the bracket, but he was happy with his team’s effort.
“I thought both teams played really well,” Garner said. “Morrison made more free throws than what we did. We turned the ball over a little bit too much at inopportune times. Both teams played really hard and the game was a good ball game – evenly matched teams, I felt like.”
It was a nip and tuck game through the first half with Morrison (8-6) scoring the final five points, taking a two-point lead into the break. The Lady Wildcats used a 7-0 run early in the third quarter to separate themselves.
A 3-pointer from Maddy Wehrenberg helped the run. Morrison pushed its lead to nine points on two different occasions. Morrison led by seven entering the final quarter.
“I think the girls came out of half and knew they had to take care of business and get it done,” Patterson said. “They came and got it done and pulled away for a while.”
Yale wasn’t done fighting. The Lady Bulldogs (5-11) trimmed the lead to two with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the contest.
Morrison answered with free throws from Kelli Veit and Wehrenberg. They combined to make 3 of 4 and push the lead back to five points.
The final minutes came down to Morrison sinking enough foul shots to stay ahead and Yale making a couple of 3-pointers from Jocy Armstrong, who led all players with 22 points.
“We finished the ball game and did what we needed to do,” Patterson said. “We still have things to get better at and work on in order to make a run.”
Garner said his team made a nice run in the fourth quarter, but struggled on a few offensive halfcourts in the final minutes.
“We had a couple turnovers where we threw it where a girl was supposed to be and wasn’t there,” Garner said. “Then we missed a couple shots we should have had or we turned the ball over when we were trying to get the shot off. I was really proud of our girls. They played really hard and played as a team.”
Morrison advances to face Hominy at 7 p.m. Friday, while Yale will play Riverfield at 1:40 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
“I told them to go home and get some rest,” Garner said. “We have to come back and play Riverfield tomorrow and we have nine girls. I told them they needed some rest so they can get up and down the floor tomorrow.”
