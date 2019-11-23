PAWNEE – Blake Skidgel burst into the crowd of Wayne defensive linemen on the muddy ground of Memorial Field in Pawnee.
The junior quarterback was in the grasp of a few Bulldogs, but he pulled away, bounced the run outside and sprinted for a touchdown.
The score was his third of four on the night, and it proved to be the one that put Pawnee over the top in its 44-21 victory against Wayne in the second round of the OSSAA Class A playoffs on Friday night.
Skidgel and the Black Bears now advance to the quarterfinals, their first since 2007. They’ll play host to Mangum next Friday.
“It’s easy to go out there and play good and run hard when you have a good line in front of you going hard,” Skidgel said. “... Everyone was just hooking up and blocking good tonight.”
The Black Bear quarterback ran for 235 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, and he filled the void for senior Chad Mitchell, who missed the game because of a suspension from the Colcord game.
Pawnee coach Russell Cook said he had a lot of trust in Skidgel, and he delivered.
“He was the one that had sure footing most of the night,” Cook said. “Toward the end of the game, we definitely kept it in his hands. He’s a good kid and a great leader.”
The Black Bears (12-0) started out hot and scored their first two touchdowns within their first four offensive plays of the game. Trevor Mitchell ran in the first score from 45 yards out, and Skidgel followed up with a 53-yard rushing touchdown. Wayne answered with a 14-yard passing score, but Pawnee led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Cook said getting points on the board early helped the Black Bears’ momentum.
In the second quarter, Pawnee extended its lead back out with a five-yard rushing touchdown from Wylee Craig, but Wayne was not one to be left behind. The Bulldogs struck again a few plays after the Black Bear touchdown, as quarterback Ethan Mullins outran the Pawnee defense for a 61-yard sprint to the end zone.
Pawnee led 22-14 at the half, and Wayne was giving the Black Bears a test that Colcord couldn’t in the first round.
“Wayne is a really good team, and they’re really well coached,” Cook said. “Defensively, they came out and challenged us a little bit.”
The Bulldogs (7-4) received the ball to open the half, but they couldn’t take advantage of it. Mullins had room to run, but he slipped in the mud on back-to-back plays.
Cook said he didn’t think the field condition played into Pawnee’s favor, as it affected both teams.
“At times you feel that way and then other times, when both teams are slippin’ around, it’s sloppy out there,” Cook said.
With the mud halting Wayne’s advances, Pawnee made it a two-score game again on a Skidgel one-yard rushing score. The Bulldogs weren’t done, though, as Mullins ran another long touchdown, this time from 61 yards away to cut the Pawnee lead to 28-21 headed into the final quarter.
With the visitors threatening, the Black Bears showed why they came into the game as one of the few undefeated teams left in the state. Pawnee shut out Wayne’s offense in the fourth quarter, and Skidgel scored two more touchdowns to put it out of reach.
The home fans who braved the cold in Pawnee County were sent home happy, and their hometown Black Bears live to see another week in the playoff grind.
Skidgel summed up his performance and his team’s ability to respond to Wayne’s push back with a phrase he said Cook tells them often.
“A true man is made in times of adversity,” Skidgel said. “We knew we had to go out there and fight for this win. That’s what we did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.