PAWNEE – All it takes to end the season is one loss.
The Pawnee High School boys’ basketball team has to win three games in a row to advance to the state tournament.
Coach David Page, one of the most successful small-school basketball coaches in Oklahoma, guides the team through another postseason.
He has won six state championships, including two at Yale High School in 1999 and 2000 when his son Brady played for him. He won his other four state titles at Pawnee, two of which were with another son, Keiton, on the roster. Keiton starred for Oklahoma State University and is the team’s director of player development. Brady is coaching Hennessey in the Class 3A Area I Tournament.
The Black Bears lost one game in the regular season to Perry in overtime, 55-51.
However, Pawnee suffered its second setback last Saturday against Pawhuska. The Huskies beat the Black Bears 61-59 in their bracket of the regional playoffs. The winner and runner-up in each bracket advanced to the Class 2A Area I Tournament.
Now, they face elimination. Page said the loss was a fluke and he is confident that his team will move past the loss.
“That probably was an upset the other night when they beat us,” Page said. “We have a chance to get revenge and win three games and go to the state tournament, and they’re capable of doing that.”
Pawnee plays Pioneer Pleasant-Vale in the first game of the bracket Thursday night in Enid.
The Black Bears finished last season 19-10. It was a disappointment and a deviation from coach David Page’s standard.
“We probably finished a little early because we had some problems within the team,” Page said. “We had some kids not get to play at the end of the year. It was a little bit of a disappointment, but a 19-10 season for a lot of people is really good.”
This year’s team leans on sophomore Gunnar Gordon for production on the court. He leads the team and will have to play up to Page’s standards if the Black Bears are to advance to the state tournament.
“Gunnar’s a real nice point guard,” Page said. “He shoots the ball really well, he handles the ball really well, he’s learning to attack the basket, he sees the floor very well. He’s a really nice sophomore player.”
Gordon is all business. He practices hard and does not talk much about himself. Page said he is the hardest worker on the team.
“He’s definitely a leader,” Page said. “He’s our player that spends the most time in the gym, he spends time with me shooting.”
Gordon has become a catalyst for the Black Bears’ success.
He has been a point guard since he started playing basketball. He said he has played as long as he can remember and it was a part of his life growing up.
“My older brother and sister played basketball with my mom,” Gordon said. “I just grew up around it.”
Gordon moved from his hometown of Ralston to Pawnee when he was in fifth grade to play for Page. He met Page at basketball camps as a child and they immediately clicked.
Since then, Page has coached Gordon into the player he is. He sharpened his skills through years of practice and has developed a solid 3-point shot.
Page employs an offense that thrives on Gordon’s pass-and-shoot style. The Black Bears’ game plan is to move the ball around enough to find open shots and his skills allow him to run the offense successfully.
He is modest about the talent he has at such a young age. The team is his only priority and he described his playing style as being selfless with the ball.
“I like to shoot the 3 and I like to get other people open,” Gordon said. “When I was growing up, I was a passer and a passer and a passer, but now I’m a shooter.”
The Black Bears are focused when on the court, but they like to have fun when they aren’t playing basketball.
“We’re really all just laid-back guys that hang out all the time,” sophomore Mason Reeves said.
The Black Bears find things to do off the court despite the town’s limited options.
Their culture is the key to their success, and that culture includes fishing trips at various ponds around town. The trips are about bonding and having fun, instead of the competitiveness they show when they play basketball.
“We just try to have a good time,” Reeves said.
Senior Zachary Buchanan is tight-lipped about his personal fishing expeditions. He has secret fishing spots he frequents outside of the players’ trips.
“I normally go fishing by myself,” Buchanan said. “I don’t take them to any of my spots.”
The players’ relationships are beneficial on the court as well. Junior Trent Hixon said they are friends outside of basketball and the time they spend together bonds them.
“We’re family,” Hixon said. “This is the closest year of basketball we’ve ever had. We all stay around each other.”
The Black Bears eat as a family, too. They hold team meals at one of the many local churches that volunteer to feed them where they gather to eat, pray and socialize. They get together to do this a few times a season and they have held two so far this year.
Team meals are also occasionally held at players’ houses, which are more informal than the ones held at churches.
“We’ve had a team meal at my house before,” Hixon said. “All of us being outside shooting hoops, jacking around and just being there with everybody is great.”
The chemistry the team has built over the season has helped it on the court. Now that the team is in sync, all that is left to perfect is the game plan.
Page’s playoff practices are focused on refining the strategy instead of drills. He said he is confident in his players’ abilities.
“It’s usually real light with no conditioning,” Page said. “It’s a lot of coaching and a lot of review to make sure the kids know what they need to do. They get shorter as the season goes along.”
The Black Bears know what is at stake. Their friendship and chemistry could guide them to a state championship.
“We’re excited,” Jones said. “It’s going to be a fight, and we’re ready for it.”
