Black Bears ready to begin playoffs; 3 other schools happy to be playing

After a week off from action, the Pawnee High football team is set to start its playoff run toward hopefully its second state title and first since 2004.
The Black Bears (7-1) earned a first-round bye after Ketchum opted out of the Class A playoffs. Unfortunately for the Black Bears, it was their third canceled game in five weeks. The other two were because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pawnee ended its regular season with a pair of easy wins by a combined score of 94-14. The Black Bears wanted to play last week, but they get to begin their postseason at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in their hometown.
“We’ve had pretty much normal practice as usual,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said. “We’re pretty healthy and the kids are ready to play. Having the year that we’ve kind of had where you play a game and then sit out two weeks, then play a game is hard to do when you’re trying to catch a rhythm as a team. Our kids are anxious to play, and I think they’re ready to get out there on the field.
“The kids always play good at home. Our facilities aren’t always the nicest, but our kids like them.”
Pawnee will play Quapaw, which beat Caney Valley, 47-6, last Friday night. The Pawnee coaching staff drove to Quapaw (5-2) to scout the game, and Cook was impressed by what he saw.
“They’re big up front and they’re athletic,” Cook said. “I think they can definitely compete. We’re likely to have our hands full, but I think our kids are ready for the challenge.”
The Black Bears beat Caney Valley, 46-6, two weeks ago. The winner of this week’s game will face either Colcord or Konawa in the next round.
Offensively, the Black Bears are led by senior quarterback Blake Skidgel. He has carried the ball 140 times for 1,132 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Senior running back Trevor Mitchell has also rushed for 980 yards and eight touchdowns on 142 carries.
“The kids look up to those guys,” Cook said. “Everybody depends on them at times, and I depend on them in practice to get our team going. They are good leaders for us, for sure.”
Morrison on the road
Last week, Morrison annihilated Wyandotte, 50-13, in the first round of the playoffs. The Wildcats (8-2) used tough defense and their patented ground game to win the home playoff game.
“We executed really well,” Morrison coach Cory Bales said. “Our young kids played the whole second half and played well. We rushed the ball really well tonight. We had 300 yards in the first half – just rushing alone. We played really good defensively.”
This week, the Wildcats head to Oklahoma Union (6-1) for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff. It will be a two-hour drive as they head toward the Kansas border on U.S. Highway 169.
Cushing to face Weatherford
For the second-straight year, Cushing will travel to Weatherford for the Class 4A playoffs. This year’s contest will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers (7-3) come into the matchup having beat Bethany, 41-17, last Friday night. Weatherford (8-0) had a first-round bye.
Last year, Weatherford eliminated Cushing 28-6. Cushing finished the year 4-7, but has improved from a year ago.
The winner will play either Hilldale or Grove.
Demons heading to Kingston
After what coach Bruce Williams called his team’s best performance of the season, Perkins-Tryon will be traveling to Kingston for a second-round game. It will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday.
P-T thought its season was over Friday night after the 56-7 drubbing of Pauls Valley, because of COVID-19 numbers in Payne county. However, the school district reassessed its policy and will now allow activities to continue.
The Demons (6-4) have won four-straight games after a rocky start to their season. Meanwhile, Kingston (10-0) remains unbeaten on the season. Kingston beat Pauls Valley 42-20 on Oct. 23.
The winner of the game will play either Stigler or Vinita in the state quarterfinals next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.