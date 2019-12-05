No home game this week for the Pawnee High football team.
The Black Bears cruised to three-straight wins at Memorial Field in the Class A playoffs, advancing to their first state semifinal appearance since 2004.
If they want to earn their first state title contest berth since that 2004 title season, the Black Bears will have to win a game away from their home field.
Pawnee (13-0) will have to travel 27 miles to the south to face fellow unbeaten Cashion (12-0) at Cushing High. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Our kids are used to playing at home, that’s for sure,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said. “We’ll be just a bit down the road, so we’ll be all right.”
Luckily for the Black Bears, Cook predicts a large contingent of fans at the game.
“I would say most of our community will be in Cushing,” Cook said. “It will be like a home atmosphere for us for sure.”
Although this is a new level of the playoffs for this Pawnee squad, Cook said his players haven’t changed their approach or focus. He said they are excited and have had fun at practicing during this postseason run.
“Any time you’re playing in December, it’s a great time of the year,” Cook said. “We stayed pretty much true to our normal routine this week. We might have lightened things a bit, but overall it’s about the kids having fun and getting prepared to go out and do things right.
“Hopefully, we still have more to prove. As long as we’re having fun, that’s a positive thing. Our kids are enjoying it. We are a family and our kids enjoy being around each other. They enjoy what we’re doing, so I think they want to keep it going.”
The Black Bears have been led offensively the past two weeks by junior quarterback Blake Skidgel. Two weeks ago, he carried the ball 22 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
Last week, Skidgel led in carries, yards and touchdowns again. He rushed 14 times for 173 and five touchdowns in the big win over Mangum.
Skidgel, who grew in height and also in strength after a year in the weight room since starting as the quarterback last year, has made the Pawnee offense go this season, Fellow junior Trevor Mitchell leads the team with 1,499 rushing yards, but Skidgel has racked up 1,162 yards and a team-high 19 touchdowns.
Skidgel has thrown the ball, but sparingly throughout the season. He has completed 15 of 20 passes for 364 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was 0 for 1 two weeks ago and didn’t throw a pass last week, as the Pawnee rushing attack has proved too much for opponents all season.
“Blake is a good kid and a good leader,” Cook said. “These kids look up to Blake. Conditions haven’t been really well, and Blake is one of those kids who rose to the occasion. I think that shows a lot about what type of kid he is and what type of leadership he has. When the game is on the line, we trust the ball in his hands. That’s for sure.”
For Cashion, this is its best playoff run since it lost in the 2015 state championship game for the second-straight season. The Wildcats’ last state title came in 1981.
This year, Cashion has been dominant. It has scored no less than 28 points, which it’s scored twice, and allowed no more than 24. The Wildcats’ defense has shut out three opponents, while holding five more to less than 10 points – including its past two playoff foes.
“Cashion is coached very well,” Cook said. “They are really athletic and they’re going to go out and try to establish the run first, but they have a good passing game with a lot of good receivers, as well. I think they have a strong defense and it’s going to make for good matchups with our offense and defense.
“They run a spread, but they do run the ball well. They throw the ball more than we do, but I think they want to establish the run first and foremost.”
The winner of Pawnee an Cashion will face either Ringling or Rejoice Christian at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Wantland Stadium in Edmond for the state championship.
“The main goal for all of the teams left is to get an opportunity for that gold ball,” Cook said. “I’m sure everybody has had a good week of practice. Now, we just have to go out and play on Friday night.”
